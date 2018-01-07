It sounds slim on paper, but in the metal the Swift 7 somehow feels even thinner. It felt really light, too, although Acer hasn’t revealed the specific weight just yet (and we neglected to bring a set of scales with us to Las Vegas).

The screen almost floats above the keyboard, with a noticeable gap between the two - you’ll either love it or hate it, but those hinges do keep things thin.

You have to make do with two USB-C ports, as there’s no room for anything bigger. It’s a good job USB-C accessories are a lot more common now, and seeing how the laptop itself is so thin, your bag should have room for a dongle or two.

There’s a nano SIM slot next to the power button, for that all important go-anywhere 4G connection, and there’s a dedicated fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello.

It’s no surprise that a laptop as thin as this has a shallow keyboard, but it didn’t feel uncomfortable to type on. The keys are fully backlit now, something that was lacking on last year’s model, so working in the dark shouldn’t be too tricky.

The touchpad feels nicer, though, with a huge size that’s perfect for nipping around the Windows desktop.