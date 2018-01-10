The 645 is significantly smaller than the rest of the Forerunner range, and is practically dwarfed by the Fenix 5. Not that this is a bad thing, mind: the chunky Fenix makes it obvious you're into fitness, but the 645 doesn't scream "ask me anything about pre-workout carb loading".

You can go incognito with one of these on your wrist, wearing it every day and only activating the exercise tracking once you're out of the office. The silver metal finish around the watch face really adds to the premium feel, too.

We were impressed with how light it felt, with little of the heft you'd find on a high-end Forerunner or Fenix.

It uses the same 20mm straps as Garmin's Vivoactive range, with quick release pins that make it easy to swap 'em out for different colours, if you like to accessorize. These straps have always stayed secure on our wrists, even while flailing our arms about like a mad person when out running - the 645 is in safe hands here.

Finally, Garmin hasn't tried to mix things up with a touchscreen - you get good old fashioned buttons, which are much better suited to sports watches. There's still a backlight, activated with a push, which softly illuminates the screen just enough to see it clearly at night.