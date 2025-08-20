The Google Pixel Buds 2a inherits enough Pro features it could be a must-buy

It’s not just Google’s A-series smartphones that are creeping out of affordable territory. The new Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds have seen a modest price hike over their predecessors, but in return bring most of what makes the firm’s Pro in-ears such a great choice for Android owners. They’re also Google’s first audio effort with a replaceable battery, bringing a welcome boost to sustainability.

The successor to the Pixel Buds A-Series take their design cues from the more recent Pixel Buds Pro 2, including the twist-to-fit shape that should keep ’em nicely wedged into your ear canals even while you’re working out. They slot into Google’s smallest Pixel Buds case yet, and have IP54 resistance to cope with sweaty exercise as well as unexpected rain showers.

While you shouldn’t need to swap out the case’s battery for at least a few years, being able to do so at all makes these earphones more environmentally friendly than anything Apple and Samsung – or Sony and Bose, for that matter – currently make. That said, the buds themselves are still destined for the scrapheap once their cells give up the ghost.

Google reckons you should get seven hours of ANC-on listening from the buds themselves, or 20 hours with a few trips to the charging case.

That’s right, these are the first A-series earbuds with active noise cancellation. Google’s Silent Seal 1.5 tech and Tensor A1 chipset should work together to deliver almost as much background chatter deletion as the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can manage. Wind-blocking mesh covers will help keep voice calls clear, too.

Sound comes courtesy of a custom 11mm dynamic driver, paired with an acoustic chamber that should help maintain a decent amount of low-end oomph. Google is promising a five-band custom equaliser through its companion app, for those who like to tweak things to their own tastes.

They’ve got all the software goodies you’d expect from Google, including dual device Multipoint connectivity, Android Fast Pair, Find Hub support in case you misplace them, and support for the Gemini AI voice assistant.

The Pixel Buds 2a will launch on October 9 for $130/£129. You’ll be able to snag a pair in Hazel or Iris colours.

Google also has something for fans of the pricer, more feature-packed Pixel Buds Pro 2. They’re now available in a Moonstone colour, to better match the Pixel 10 smartphone line, and get a bunch of new software upgrades.

You can start a Gemini Live voice chat directly on the buds themselves, responding with a shake of the head for no or a nod for yes; unread text and notification summaries can be read out, saving you from reaching for your phone; and an Adaptive Audio listening mode adjusts the noise cancelling to your surroundings.

The updated Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be on sale soon for $230/£229. Existing owners can expect the new features to arrive as an over-the-air update.