The Google Pixel Watch 4 might finally persuade me to start wearing a smartwatch

I’ve resisted smartwatches for years. Bulky designs, short battery life, and features I never actually used meant I stuck with my trusty mechanical watch. But Google’s new Pixel Watch 4 might have just changed my mind…

This year’s model promises to be the most refined Pixel Watch yet. It comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes with a slimmer-bezel Actua 360 domed display that’s 10-percent larger and punches out a bright 3000 nits of brightness – so even in glaring sunlight, you should be able to read it without squinting.

The bezels are 15-percent smaller than before, and the dial bends over the edge of the domed glass. It’s a really nice touch, making it look a bit like a watch from Ressence (or the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, if you remember that phone from 2016).

The whole thing is built from aerospace-grade aluminium with Corning Gorilla Glass for durability. Water, dust, and scratch resistance come as standard.

I think, along with the Apple Watch, this is one of the best smartwatches available. There are new case finishes, including an exclusive Satin Moonstone for the 45mm, plus a range of bands from sport-ready silicone to polished metal links.

The claspless Gradient Stretch Band made from recycled polyester yarn looks set to be a fan favourite, and there are some daintier options for slimmer wrists as well.

Battery life (usually the smartwatch deal-breaker for me) gets a decent boost. You’ll get up to 40 hours on the 45mm model (30 on the 41mm), or as much as 72 hours in Battery Saver mode. That’s an improvement over the previous generation, but still not quite as good as some rivals.

The charging is faster too, with 25-percent speedier top-ups: 15 minutes gives you 15 more hours. A new side-mounted charging dock doubles as a nightstand display, showing the time, battery status, and even when your alarm is set.

Under the hood, Google’s most accurate heart rate tracking yet works with Fitbit’s advanced health tools. That means over 40 exercise modes, detailed running form analysis, and personalised training recommendations based on readiness, cardio load, and target load – so you know when to push harder and when to take it easy.

Dual-frequency GPS (L5 GNSS) promises pinpoint tracking for runs or hikes, even in dense cities or forests. You also get ECG readings, irregular heart rhythm alerts, SpO₂ monitoring, and stress-response detection, plus a morning health briefing that sums up your sleep, readiness, and progress.

Safety features are a major headline. The Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch with emergency satellite communication, letting you call for help when you’re completely off-grid. It also packs Loss of Pulse Detection, fall detection, car crash detection, and a Safety Check timer that shares your location if you don’t respond.

Google’s Gemini AI assistant feels more natural here, too, thanks to a custom speaker, stronger haptics, and raise-to-talk activation. You can manage your calendar, control smart home devices, get contextual answers, and even operate your Pixel phone’s camera remotely. Offline Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Nest Cam integration add to the “leave your phone behind” appeal.

The Pixel Watch 4 starts at US$349 / £349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, rises to US$399 / £399 for the 41mm LTE version, and the 45mm model is priced at US$399 / £399.