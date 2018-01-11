The Suunto 3 Fitness watch builds workout routines around your real life
Right about now is when most of our new year's resolutions go to crap, as the rigours of the real world and our grinding routines push out those well-intentioned workout plans. It's hard to get back on the horse, but the Suunto 3 Fitness watch seems well-designed to nudge you back towards the gym without overwhelming or annoying you in the process. The 3 Fitness offers routines that adapt to changes in your schedule – so if you skip a workout, the watch will recalibrate and suggest you tackle it the next day. And if you go extra hard, it might suggest taking a day off instead. It has all the usual tracking bells and whistles, including a heart rate monitor and water resistance, with five colour options starting at £169 when it launches in April.