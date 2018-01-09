Lenovo Smart Display gives Google’s Assistant a screen

If a picture paints a thousand words, adding a screen to your smart speaker should give your voice assistant of choice a chance to rest its vocal chords. Amazon already did it with the Echo Show but Lenovo’s functionally named Smart Display (from $200) is arguably a better looking bit of kit. Available in either 8in or 10in format, with a grey or bamboo finish, you can use its touchscreen to see results dug up by the onboard Google Assistant, whether that’s weather forecasts, YouTube cooking tutorials, or whatever’s in your diary for the day. It can also make sci-fi-style video calls, play music and function as a central hub for all your smart home kit. You can pick one up when it goes on sale in the summer.