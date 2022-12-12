The best smart plugs 2022: Alexa, Google, and Siri support

Oneplug 2-in-1 Smart Plug

Oneplug’s 2-in-2 smart plug does exactly what you’d expect — namely, letting you convert a single socket into a dual smart socket with minimal fuss.

Using 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (meaning that there’s no need for a hub), it features built-in surge protection, along with the ability to independently control the power of two devices at once.

Alexa and Google Assistant support, combined with a handy timer function, make for a compact, yet versatile dual power solution.

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Plug Slim

This hubless pair of smart plugs from TP-Link use 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to carry out their duties. Controllable via an app or Alexa/Google Assistant, you can use them to remotely control multiple devices without having to lift a finger.

As with some of the other offerings on our list, the app also has a built-in timer function, letting you create the best schedule to suit your needs. And if that means simulating a raging house party to deter nefarious intruders while you’re on holiday, then so be it.

If you fancy even better value, you can also get a triple-pack for a little extra.

Philips Hue Smart Plug with Bluetooth

If you’ve already got a Philips Hue setup at home then it makes sense to stick with the brand for all of your smart plug needs, as it’ll comfortably slot into your carefully curated ecosystem with minimal fuss.

If you don’t have an existing Philips Hue hub, you can still handily control the smart plug via Bluetooth instead. This does mean you’ll lose Alexa and Google Assistant functionality, though.

If you’re a Hue Household then this makes the most sense — otherwise you’re better off sticking with a cheaper option instead of forking out for the Philips name.