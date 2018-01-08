5 things you need to know about The Wall - Samsung's gigantic, OLED-beating TV

CES wouldn’t be CES without the annual ‘Who’s got the biggest telly?’ competition and 2018 is off to a flyer.

Samsung has already unveiled The Wall - a humongous 4K TV that’s going to take some beating if LG, Sony or any of the others want to go home with this year's crown.

But it's more than just a home Odeon. In fact, it might just be your first glimpse of the tech that'll be powering your next TV.

We’ve taken time out from daydreaming about watching Stranger Things on it to put together this list of five things you need to know about The Wall...