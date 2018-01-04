White is just right for Dell's updated XPS 13 ultraportable

Dell's XPS 13 has long been one of our favourite Windows laptops, and it's almost certain to stay that way with the freshly announced 4th-gen version - and not just because of the fresh new hue. Although that definitely helps. As well as traditional silver and black carbon fibre, you'll soon be able to pick up an XPS in white and rose gold (with white cables and accessories to match, in case you were worried about colour clash). The keyboard is surrounded by woven glass fibre this time around, a first in any laptop. Dell's trademark Infinity Display has even skinnier screen bezels now, and the webcam has been moved to the centre instead of awkwardly off to the side like it was in the old model. You get an 8th gen Intel Core CPU underneath (with Dell's Goretex-style custom cooling letting it run faster for longer), up to 1TB of SSD storage, and the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader to quickly log in to Windows. The order books should be open from tomorrow for the black/silver model, with prices from £1269. You'll have to wait until February for the Rose Gold edition, and will need to pay £1669 for all that white goodness.