Are these the most luxurious headphones ever created?

Loewe has revealed a super-high-end version of its upcoming wireless headphones at a event on its own yacht (yes you read that correctly).

The Loewe x Jacob & Co. Bespoke Limited Edition headphones come in two distinct designs, limited to 10 pieces. The most extreme of the two – called ‘Ice Diamond’ features no less than 456 individual diamonds (12.47 carats) and a white gold ring around the earcup. It’ll set you back a huge 100,000 Euros.

Out of your price range? Fear not, rumours at the event I attended suggested that a more consumer-friendly version is on the way without the diamonds and other high-end accoutrements, but still with the stellar sound quality, 65 hour battery life and AI assisted noise-cancellation.

My source suggested this will still clock in with the still-high price point of 1200 Euros and we can expect more news soon, perhaps during IFA 2025 in Berlin at the very start of September. Presumably, this model would still have the anodised aluminium and genuine leather finish (no faux leather here) from the high-end set.

Loewe has worked with headphone design specialist Bear Clark on the project and Bear challenged me to compare the Loewe headphones to rivals in a blind listening test.

Some judgment needs to be reserved, particularly as the environment was noisy, but the Loewe pair sounded excellent and it’ll be interesting for me to see how the more conventional model performs when that appears for review.

“This innovative project honours both heritage and forward-thinking design… bringing together two worlds that, at their core, serve the same discerning clientele,” said Loewe Technology’s Aslan Khabliev.

“By uniting Jacob & Co.’s artistry in high jewellery and timepieces with Loewe’s mastery in acoustic precision, technology and design, we are shaping experiences that are not only luxurious but also seamlessly connected to modern lifestyles. This partnership symbolizes the craftsmanship and values [we share], redefining what it means to merge technology with art.”

The other limited edition in the series is called Noir Rainbow and boasts 15.97 carats of multicolour sapphires arranged in a pattern.