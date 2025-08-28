The Twelve 660 might be the best Christopher Ward watch ever

Christopher Ward has made a habit of surprising the watch world. From the chiming brilliance of the C1 Bel Canto to the architectural C12 Loco, the British brand has shown it can compete at the highest levels of horology. But its latest release – the Twelve 660 – might be its most complete watch yet (and one of the best watches you can buy).

At just 6.6mm thick, the Twelve 660 is the slimmest integrated bracelet watch Christopher Ward has ever produced. The name itself nods to the number: 6 + 6 = 12, a neat coincidence that also recalls the brand’s earlier experiment with thinness, the C1 Malvern 595.

Yet this isn’t an exercise in chasing record-breaking dimensions. Instead, it’s designed to be a watch you can actually wear every day – light, elegant, and versatile enough for boardrooms, galleries, and supermarkets alike.

“We didn’t just shrink the case – we re-evaluated every surface and proportion,” says Senior Designer Will Brackfield. The result is a 38mm stainless steel case framed by a wider, twelve-sided bezel with brushed, polished, and sandblasted finishing.

The new bracelet has been slimmed to match, with redesigned links and a butterfly clasp that sits flush at just 4.2mm high.

“If we’d used the original Twelve clasp, it would have been thicker than the watch head itself – so we knew that had to change!” adds Product Director Jörg Bader.

The dial embraces minimalism. There’s no date and no seconds hand, just lacquered texture, brushed indices, and polished–brushed hands. It’s pared back almost to the point of austerity, but it works, enhancing clarity while showing restraint.

Even the colour names (BLK, WHT, GRN, BLU) strip things back to the essentials. The stealthy full-DLC black version might be the purest expression of the concept, and is my personal favourite, with its finish making the already-slim case look even sharper.

Inside is a heavily reworked Sellita SW210, modified in-house with skeletonised bridges, rhodium plating, brushed surfaces, and polished chamfers.

The finishing, visible through the display back, borrows techniques honed on the Bel Canto project, connecting this everyday piece to Christopher Ward’s more extravagant creations.

Mike France, CEO and co-founder, stresses that the Twelve 660 isn’t about novelty for novelty’s sake: “The 660 isn’t a ‘novelty’ to be handled with white gloves at a convention centre in Geneva, it’s something you can truly live with.”

Available now on Christopher Ward’s website, that practicality extends to the pricing too, at US$1495 / £1250 on the rubber strap or US$1660 / £1395 on the steel bracelet. The DLC black commands a modest premium, topping out at US$1790 / £1495.

And for US buyers, there’s more good news. Despite tariffs pushing Swiss watch prices higher earlier this month, Christopher Ward has managed to return US prices to pre-tariff levels, thanks to some deft work with suppliers and logistics partners.

Liked this? This Zenith Chronomaster Sport’s dial is billions of years old