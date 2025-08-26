This Zenith Chronomaster Sport’s dial is billions of years old

Zenith has taken its award-winning Chronomaster Sport and given it a celestial twist. The Swiss watchmaker has unveiled the Chronomaster Sport Meteorite, a chronograph that marries cutting-edge horology with a dial forged in the depths of space.

The Chronomaster Sport has already proven itself as a benchmark in modern watches, securing the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève prize in 2021 thanks to its high-frequency El Primero 3600 movement and 1/10th of a second precision. Now, with a dial carved from an actual meteorite, it gains an entirely new layer of allure – one that reaches beyond Earth itself.

Each dial began life millions, if not billions, of years ago, cooling slowly in the vacuum of space before falling to Earth and ultimately arriving in Zenith’s workshop in Le Locle.

Once there, artisans carefully finish the grey surface to reveal the Widmanstätten pattern, a naturally occurring geometric structure unique to meteorites. No two dials are alike, ensuring every watch carries its own piece of cosmic history.

This extraterrestrial backdrop is complemented by Zenith’s familiar tri-colour sub-dials in silver, light grey, and anthracite, complete with circular azuré finishing.

A 41mm stainless steel case, black ceramic bezel graduated over 10 seconds, and pump-style pushers echo the DNA of Zenith’s 1969 A386 model, while water resistance to 10 ATM makes it robust enough for daily wear.

Inside ticks the El Primero 3600 calibre, the latest evolution of Zenith’s legendary movement. Beating at 5 Hz (36,000 vibrations per hour), it allows the chronograph hand to make a full sweep in just 10 seconds, recording elapsed time to the nearest tenth of a second. It offers a 60-hour power reserve, a stop-seconds mechanism for precision setting, and can be admired through the sapphire caseback, where its blue column wheel and openworked rotor sit on display.

The bracelet combines brushed and polished steel links, with a black rubber strap included for versatility.

Once reserved for Japan, the Chronomaster Sport Meteorite is now available worldwide through Zenith boutiques and authorised retailers, priced at US$17,500 (approximately £15,500).

