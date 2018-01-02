Garmin’s latest fitness tracker will last longer than your New Year’s resolutions
An entire year of juice will help you ditch that extra Christmas weight in no time
Can you feel it? That magic in the air. It’s all 2018, baby. This is gonna be the year you finally complete that couch-to-5K routine, reign supreme at Sunday League footie and conquer Everest. And Garmin’s new Vivofit 4 fitness has the stamina to carry you through these achievements with a year’s worth of battery life. As well as lasting for more than 365 days, the Vivofit 4 features an always-on colour display, is water-resistant for swimming and showers, and can hook up to your smartphone for additional smarts such as sleep tracking. It’s a proper steal for just £70. Especially if all your resolutions end up falling through by the time January is over.
Wearables