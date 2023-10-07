The greatest gadgets from all 300 issues of Stuff magazine!

You might not know that this website has a print version of it – yes we still do that every month. And we recently published its 300th issue. To celebrate, we thought it would be an ace idea to gather together the best gadgets since Stuff magazine was first around way back in 1996.

We’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe – except that you would, because you probably saw most of them too. So while the memories of a dying replicant might be lost in time like tears in rain, some things are destined to live on forever. And that starts with this commemorative feature…

1996-1999

The rise of the internet. The threat of Y2K. The only things that could have made tech more scary were real Terminators. Luckily, we got a robot dog and some fantastic videogames instead…

Nintendo 64 (1996)

The mid-1990s upended the world of games. The PlayStation came first, with a slew of 3D titles, and repositioned gaming as something that wasn’t just for kids. The N64 was actually held back to strengthen the launch lineup – and the result was a very Nintendo take on 3D gaming. It was substance over gloss… and the games selection was more diverse than detractors would admit, mixing up Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64 with blazing-fast racer F-Zero X and sublime console-optimised shooter GoldenEye 007. Sales never matched the PS, yet the N64 proved that Nintendo being Nintendo still worked in the next-generation scrap for gaming supremacy.

Sony Aibo (1999)

Years before Boston Dynamics ruined the idea of robot animals for everyone, Sony’s geeks reasoned it would be a good idea to fashion a metal pooch. Only theirs was cute, rather than terrifying – at least once they ditched the two extra legs from the early prototypes. A few years later a commercial incarnation wowed the world, with a lucky few delighting in taking their chum from puppyhood to adult dogdom.

Tamagotchi (1996)

Back in the mid-’90s, people weren’t so obsessed with phones. They were obsessed with tiny virtual pets on keychains, which is obviously much better. Effectively an LCD game, owning a Tamagotchi had you hatch a digital critter and then try to keep it alive, entertained and healthy. This often involved cleaning up pixelated poop and questioning your life choices.

Apple iBook G3 (1999)

This laptop looked like a meeting between an iMac and an anvil. And although its appearance was dismissed by some as juvenile, they should have taken a look inside first. The iBook was a powerful laptop… and an early example with built-in Wi-Fi.

Nikon CoolPix 300 (1996)

This one almost felt more phone than camera. And there was a party going on round the back: a covered touchscreen could be used to frame shots and scribble all over your 0.3MP images. Alas, Nikon’s ‘Personal Imaging Assistant’ concept was soon ditched.

Palm III (1998)

The Apple Newton banged the PDA drum first (with Apple’s CEO John Sculley coining the term), but it was Palm’s gadgets that pleased punters. With this third iteration, the touchscreen got a backlight and four shades, while IR let you blast info at other PDAs.

Nokia 3210 (1999)

As Prince was preparing to party like it was 1999 – because it was – Nokia realised young people liked phones. So it distilled existing quality tech into a form that would appeal to the masses. There was no external antenna poking out. You could do your own ear-splitting ring-tones. And the price was low. Most importantly, you could swap fascias for crappy ones bought from market stalls.

Pioneer DVL-909 (1998)

In the early days of the shiny disc era, there was lots of bet-hedging going on while format wars shook out. This box wanted you to stop worrying about all that. It’d play anything: CDs, LaserDiscs, DVDs, even Video CDs – and it was multi-region.

Apple iMac (1998)

With its boldly unique lines and semi-transparent shell, the iMac was a computer you wanted to show off – unlike those beige and bland Windows PCs, which belonged under a desk. But it wasn’t all show: the iMac simplified computing, and saved Apple in the process.

Sega Dreamcast (1998)

Oh, Dreamcast. Sega’s last throw of the dice plopped into an awkward slot prior to the PS2. But for those who loved the House of Sonic, it was a triumph. Perfect ports of Virtua Tennis and Crazy Taxi mingled with innovative adventures like Shenmue.

SNK Neo Geo Pocket Color (1999)

The original Neo Geo was famous for eyewatering cartridge prices. This handheld didn’t net you those games, but did give you a taste of them in portable form along with some third-party hits like Pac-Man and Puzzle Bobble.

