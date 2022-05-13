Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 Field is rammed with new features (with a price tag to match)

Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 portable synth is widely regarded to be one of the best products ever made for button-pushers, knob twizzlers, and music aficionados alike — and now it’s got a sequel that, in the company’s own words, is 100 times better.

Aside from being lighter and thinner thanks to a sleek new low-profile aluminium body, it does appear to be crammed with around 100 new features, including a pixel-packed flush-glass display, and an FM antenna for transmitting and receiving. “Fat and loud” sounds are also on the cards, courtesy of a new speaker system and passive driver, while connectivity options have been upgraded to USB-C, in addition to a 4-pole audio jack for headset/mic support. Oh, and the line in and out sockets have been beefed up with better durability in mind too.

Elsewhere you’ll find 32-bit audio Bluetooth MIDI, 24 hours of battery life per charge, multiple recording formats, and a new synth engine. Naturally you’re also getting all manner of synth sounds, audio adjustment tweaks and more at your disposal.

You can check out the full, vast list of new features at Teenage Engineering, where you can nab one for yourself for a rather eye-watering £1999. Considering the immense popularity of the original model and the plethora of new tricks the new one offers though, we expect it to fly off shelves with no problems.