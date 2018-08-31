IFA 2018 highlights: everything you need to know

We were big fans of last autumn's Huawei Mate 10 Pro, although this spring's P20 Pro really blew past it in terms of style and overall appeal. So what's next for the Mate line?

Unsurprisingly, leaks suggest the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, although it's unclear whether it will debut at IFA 2018 or soon after. The Mate 10 Pro popped up shortly after the event last year, but maybe Huawei will take the opportunity to be part of IFA's buzz this time around.

The latest leaks point to a sleeker, notch-less build and huge screens - 6.3in on the Mate 20 and possibly 6.9in on the Mate 20 Pro. A P20 Pro-like triple-camera setup is expected for the Mate 20 Pro, as well, but probably not the standard model.

Rumours also suggest an in-display fingerprint sensor, like the one on the pricey Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS. The Mate 20 line is also where we expect to see the debut of Huawei's new Kirin 980 chip, which reportedly brings 20% more power and 40% better efficiency. We should also see big batteries on the devices, and possibly the recently-released Android 9 Pie, if a firmware leak proves legitimate.

And that's not all. Android Authority suggests that Huawei will unveil two new gradient colours of the P20 Pro, one of which "is inspired by the night sky and aurora borealis" and the other "inspired by the sea and that which lies beneath it, including sea shells and pearls." Could they actually top the brilliant Twilight colour from the current release?

Lastly, Huawei plans to showcase the Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 at IFA and then start rolling it out to existing handsets, with the P20 phones getting it in September and Mate 10 phones to follow. It's not clear what else might make the cut at this point.