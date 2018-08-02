Samsung has exploited the “tablet with a laptop identity crisis” angle for years. And at first the Galaxy Tab S4 may seem a lot like the Tab S3.

It’s a large-screen tablet you can plug into a keyboard base, if you have an extra £120 spare to buy one anyway.

DeX is the big difference this time. Where the Tab S3 looked like an Android tablet when plugged into the base, the Tab S4 switches to a distinct interface close to Windows 10 or MacOS.

It’s a visual trick. DeX is still Android. But by making the icons a little smaller, moving them about and bringing out some features that normally sit in a drop-down menu, the Tab S4 seems like a productivity machine.

You can also use the DeX interface without the keyboard too. Plug the Tab S4 into a monitor (cable not included) and you can use the tablet as a keyboard and trackpad, with DeX up on the big screen.

You’re more likely to see this used in an ITV hacker series written by people who can barely use a computer than you will in real life, but it is a handy way to get web pages or video up on the big screen.

Until now you could only get DeX in the desktop dock for the Galaxy S8 and S9. It makes more sense in a tablet like this.