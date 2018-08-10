While the Note 9 might offer up plenty to talk about on the inside, challenged to a game of spot the difference with the Note 8, we reckon we might come up short.

Of course, look a bit closer and there have been some subtle tweaks - the fingerprint scanner has moved to a more handy central position on the back of the phone, and the bezels at the top and bottom have been shaved back even further - but for the most part, this is a Note phone through and through.

The means subtly curved Gorilla Glass to front and back, with an aluminium band around its edges. It’s feels gorgeous to hold, but if you held the Note 8 - or any of the S9 family for that matter - you won’t need us to tell you that.

Despite its large screen (6.4 inches for the impatient among you, but more on that shortly), its 18.5:9 screen ration means doesn’t feel overly large to hold.

At 76mm wide, it sits very comfortably in my hand indeed - yes, it’s probably going to be one for two-hand texting but I do that now with my iPhone 8 Plus. We’re all getting used to larger phones - the way the Note does things no longer feels like an exception to the rule.

The Note 9 comes in a choice of four colours - midnight black, ocean blue, lavender purple and metallic copper - and for the first time, the S-Pen carpets match the Note 9’s drapes.

Well, all except one. The ocean blue variation is the rebel of the group, with a striking yellow S-Pen instead.

As usual, the S-Pen is tucked away out of sight at the bottom right of the phone when not in use, with a gentle click at any time popping it out to do your stylus-based bidding.