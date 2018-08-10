Samsung Galaxy Note 9: the best deals

If you already have Sky TV, Sky Mobile could be the cheapest deal for you. Until 13th September, it’s offering extra data to try and lure punters.

Those on Sky TV can get 2GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for £6 a month (on top of the monthly price of the phone itself). Usually, £6 would only get you 500MB of data. Pay £12, and you’ll get 4GB, which is double the normal 2GB.

The Note 9 costs £42 a month (including £6 for 2GB of data) on the Swap 24 plan, which lets you change your handset after two years but keep your tariff. That’s with no upfront fee.

The Swap 12 deal has the same stipulations but lasts half as long. On this, Sky charges £99 upfront for the Note 9, then £61 a month (including £6 for 2GB data).

If you want 4GB of data on either deal, it’ll cost you an extra £6 a month.

Sky is offering 10GB of extra data which will be added to your Sky Piggybank. You can use this whenever you need more data.

With all Sky Mobile deals, you can roll data over to the next month, and change data deals on a month-by-month basis if you want. They also include Sky Go Extra, letting you watch exclusive Sky TV and live sport on the go.

