Want a tablet? Buy an iPad. It’s been the common consensus for the past few years, as the Android alternatives simply haven’t been up to snuff.

The Galaxy Tab S3 might be about to change that, though.

Samsung has taken all the gadgety goodness we love about its phones, and transplanted it into a big-screen slab - without forgetting that people don’t just use tablets as media machines for Netflix binges.

A bundled S Pen stylus puts productivity in the picture, and an optional keyboard cover will let you get actual work done, without leaving your digits aching from tapping on a touchscreen all day.

With streamlined looks, the latest version of Android and a future-proof screen that’ll play HDR (when it arrives), and is all the tablet you need.

Or rather, it should be.