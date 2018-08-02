Huawei Mate 20 preview: Everything we know so far

The Huawei P20 Pro currently sits atop our list of the best smartphones in the world, and while an unexpected pick, its triple-camera setup, sleek design, and other high-end elements make it stand out from the pack.

Can Huawei repeat the feat later this year with the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro? We really liked last year's Mate 10 Pro (shown), even if the design now feels awfully dated compared to the sleek P20 Pro, and we're looking forward to seeing Huawei's next-gen take on the handset.

Rumours are already swirling ahead of a potential review in the coming weeks, and we're keeping tabs on all of the leaks. Here's what we're expecting from the Mate 20 line.