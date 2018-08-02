Huawei Mate 20 preview: Everything we know so far

The Huawei P20 Pro currently sits atop our list of the best smartphones in the world, and while an unexpected pick, its triple-camera setup, sleek design, and other high-end elements make it stand out from the pack.
Can Huawei repeat the feat later this year with the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro? We really liked last year's Mate 10 Pro (shown), even if the design now feels awfully dated compared to the sleek P20 Pro, and we're looking forward to seeing Huawei's next-gen take on the handset.
Rumours are already swirling ahead of a potential review in the coming weeks, and we're keeping tabs on all of the leaks. Here's what we're expecting from the Mate 20 line.
When will the Huawei Mate 20 be out?
Last year, Huawei revealed the Mate 10 (Pro shown) phones shortly after IFA 2017, and speculation suggests that we'll see the Mate 20 around the same timeframe this year.
Whether it debuts at IFA 2018 at the end of August or perhaps soon after in September remains to be seen. That said, Apple's usual iPhone reveal happens in September, so Huawei might be best served going early… or waiting a bit later this autumn.
An IFA 2018 reveal could give Huawei a chance to steal a bit of early buzz from Apple – while also potentially stealing the show amidst other smartphone makers.
How much will the Huawei Mate 20 cost?
We haven't heard any solid rumours yet, but last year's Mate 10 Pro launched at £699 and then the P20 Pro debuted at £799. We think something around the latter price point makes sense for the Mate 20 Pro.
As for the other models, you can expect to save a bit of money on the standard Mate 20, although you'll have to consider which features are ultimately trimmed off or lessened. The regular P20 has a pretty appealing £599 price, but it's missing the best perks from the P20 Pro.
Likewise, a Mate 20 Lite model is expected, which should be a lot cheaper… but likely less enticing, too.
If the leaks and rumours prove true, the headline Mate 20 Pro won't be cheap. We'll have to see whether the cheaper Mate 20 holds a candle to the Pro.
What will the Huawei Mate 20 look like?
Leaked photos and sketches (via GizmoChina) suggest that the Huawei Mate 20 won't follow in the footsteps of the P20 and P20 Pro, opting not to wield a top-of-the-screen notch.
Instead, the images show a nicely curved refinement of the Mate design, looking a bit more like a Galaxy Note 8 in the process. You'll get a big, non-notched, but still curved screen in a seemingly slim and sleek build. Sounds pretty good to us!
Note that a different supposed leak of the Mate 20 Pro, found on Weibo (below), suggests a more radical full-screen design with very little bezel.
And if an XDA Developers leak proves true, you also won't see a fingerprint sensor on the device. That's because the Mate 20 will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, letting you scan your digits on the screen itself. The pricey Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design handset had the same feature earlier this year, so that addition here makes a lot of sense.
Skipping the notch would help differentiate the Mate 20 from the P20 line – we hope it's true.
What about the Huawei Mate 20's screen?
The XDA Developers leak, which is purportedly based on leaked firmware files, suggests a 6.3in AMOLED display for the standard Mate 20. That's a bit larger than the 5.9in LCD on the Mate 10.
As for the Mate 20 Pro, the firmware didn't point to a size, but rumours suggest a 6.9in OLED panel. That'd be huge, and certainly a leap over the 6in OLED panel on the Mate 10 Pro.
There hasn't been any word yet on resolution or aspect ratio for either phone; the Mate 10 had a Quad HD 16:9 display, while the Mate 10 Pro stuck with a 1080p panel at the taller 18:9 dimensions.
Both Mate 20 phones sound like they will be large and in charge, and if those sizes prove true, then we expect that both will be extra-tall 18:9 displays.
How much power will the Huawei Mate 20 pack?
The Mate 10 introduced Huawei's own Kirin 970 chip, which later reached the P20 phones, and now the Kirin 980 will reportedly come alongside the Mate 20 handsets.
According to the XDA Developers report, the new system-on-a-chip – built with the 7nm FinFET manufacturing process – is expected to bring 20% improved performance and be 40% more power efficient. The Kirin 970 was already plenty capable and speedy, and it sounds like the Kirin 980 will be even better.
The leak mentions 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in that firmware, but there could be other variant models.
Fact. We fully expect to see the new Kirin chip soon and have it debut in the Mate 20.
What kind of cameras will the Huawei Mate 20 have?
The P20 Pro's triple-camera setup is a big reason why it's our favourite phone in the world right now. Unsurprisingly, the Mate 20 Pro is expected to have the same thing.
A supposed Weibo leak (via Gadgets 360) suggests that it will bring slight improvements, packing a 42-megapixel main sensor instead of the 40MP one on the P20 Pro, but the end result should be about the same. And the P20 Pro shows just how wonderful that can be.
Given that, we'd expect a lesser setup on the standard Mate 20 – perhaps two cameras, like the standard P20. It was enough to ding the P20 a bit in comparison to the P20 Pro, but Huawei is likely to set these phones apart in terms of both features and price.
We fully expect to see three cameras on the Mate 20 Pro, along with a less-extravagant setup on the standard Mate 20.
Is there anything else I should know about the Huawei Mate 20?
It sounds like the Mate 20 will get an even beefier battery than the P20 Pro's 4,000mAh pack. The XDA Developers leak suggests a 4,200mAh cell for the standard Mate 20, while the Weibo leak says 4,200mAh on the Mate 20 Pro.
Which is true? Well, we'd expect a larger battery in the Pro model, especially given the larger screen, but we'll have to see how that pans out. At least the XDA leak suggests wireless charging for the standard Mate 20, and we have to believe the Mate 20 Pro would follow if so.
Also, the firmware was based on Android 9.0 P – so the Mate 20 could end up being one of the first new phones to launch with the latest OS version onboard.
It all sounds plenty compelling, if true, although we'll have to wait and see whether the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro end up being even better than the stellar Huawei P20 Pro. We're excited to find out, and should do so very soon.