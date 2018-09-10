With no Leica logo underneath it's two rear lenses, it doesn't take a genius to work out the Mate 10 Lite isn't rocking the best camera tech Huawei has to offer.

The numbers still sound promising, mind. 20MP on the back, 24MP on the front? That's a lot of pixels. They've each got secondary snappers backing them up, too. Trouble is, at 2MP each, they're just there for depth-sensing. If the bokeh blur they help create was accurate, this would be fine, but some of the Mate's portrait photos look like their backgrounds were blurred in Microsoft Paint. Jagged edges and immaculate blur are all too easy to spot. Not a great start.

Feed it enough light, though, and the phone can take respectable photos. Colours are largely well-judged, only veering towards oversaturation on a few occasions. Shots are exposed naturally, and major detail is captured clearly. Zoom in, or look for more intricate detail and you'll see the limitations of the (supposedly AI-powered) processing, though.

Trees in particular look oversharpened in order to boost perceived detail, and the effect isn't always pleasant. I'm not convinced the extra pixel count makes photos look dramatically better than the 16MP Honor Play.

Both process pictures in a similar way, so you'd only spot the difference with your nose up against the screen.

Low light performance is a step above the Honor Play, however, thanks to an f/1.8 aperture. The shutter speed doesn't have to drop so dramatically, so your shots look that little bit cleaner and free from blur. We're still talking about a smartphone, of course, so you shouldn't expect photographic miracles once the sun sets.

The camera app is comprehensive, with dedicated portrait and aperture modes for blurring backgrounds, AR selfies that use face recognition, and the usual selection of stickers, beauty filters and effects that have become the norm for Huawei phones.

If you're only looking to take basic photos, you won't use half of these features - but they're handy for anyone that likes to get creative.