For all its undoubted phone-making prowess, Huawei hasn’t yet made a phone that’s capable of facing off against the Samsung Galaxys and iPhones of this world for the title of ‘undisputed champ’. With the P20 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer may finally have a Number 1 contender on its hands.
It’s the most exciting phone I’ve seen so far this year. Why? Not only does the Huawei P20 Pro do all the usual stuff you’d expect from a cutting edge flagship phone. It goes one further with a triple camera that features a full 40MP of pictorial fidelity and 5x zoom.
Potentially, this is a game-changer in terms of the pictorial detail this phone can capture and something that elevates it from the status of flagship also-ran.
Combined with a shapely design, gorgeous screen and super-charged internals, is Huawei’s P20 Pro truly the flagship phone to beat? I got hands-on with the device to find out.
Camera: thrice as nice
Alright, so you’re probably wondering what’s going on with this triple lens camera? In truth, it took a bit of explaining for me to get my head around.
Dual lens cameras have been around for a while now with the latest iPhone X and Plus models, Samsung Galaxys and even last year’s Huawei phones. A triple lens camera though? That’s something altogether new and exciting.
So the Huawei P20 Pro brings together a 8MP telephoto lens, a 20MP black-and-white lens, and a main RGB lens that clocks in at a ginormous 40 megapixels. Simply put, that kind of megapixel count hasn’t been seen since Nokia’s phenomenal Lumia 1020, allowing for a phenomenal amount of pictorial fidelity and 5x zoom.
It’s not just megapixel count that the P20 Pro goes big on though – the pixels themselves are actually bigger in size than any other phone’s at 2um, so they can capture more light and detail. What does all mean? Basically, really good test shots.
Using a pre-production model of the Huawei P20 Pro side-by-side with the Samsung’s brand new Galaxy S9+ the Pro won out for both zoomed shots and those in low light. By a clear margin too.
Although its internals are a big part of this, the AI smarts that both the P20 Pro and standard P20 have built-in will play their part too. Now your P20 Pro will automatically switch modes for perfect photo conditions and offers AI stabilisation for exposure of up to eight seconds. That’s an extremely long exposure in case you were wondering.
Elsewhere, the Huawei P20 Pro can capture 4K video at 30 frames per second and slow motion footage in 720p at 960fps. Truly, this camera is an absolute monster and the same applies for the selfie side of things with a 24MP sensor to help capture your very best duckface.
Display: the only way is OLED
It’s not just the P20 Pro’s camera that has an edge over the P20. This phone also has a superior screen as well.
A 6.1in affair with a svelte 18:7:9 aspect ratio and 2240 x 1080 resolution, this AMOLED panel is on par with both the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 in terms of contrast and sheer fidelity of colours.
If you love catching up on your Netflix fix on the way into work then this phone is very much up with the best of them. Viewing angles don't seem too bad either, which bodes well in comparison to the LG G6 and Google Pixel XL 2.
It doesn’t just follow suit with the iPhone X when it comes to panel tech either. Somewhat controversially, the Huawei P20 Pro also copies the notch concept as well. Although it’s smaller and less intrusive here thanks to the lack of biometric tech that needs to be housed at the top of the phone’s screen.
Instead you’ll have to settle for a fingerprint scanner that sits underneath the phone’s screen. It’s not quite as fancy as FaceID, but will work 100% of the time and means you don’t have to pick your phone up to unlock it. So it’s swings and roundabouts really.
Design: midnight or bust
Although this bigger screen and added camera technology makes for a weightier phone that you’ll largely use two-handedly, the Huawei P20 Pro isn’t uncomfortable to hold or use.
It doesn’t have the Samsung Galaxy S9+’s long, thin design that forces you to really stretch your fingers across the screen. Instead its sandwich of glass and a metal frame blend well together, although you’ll have to watch out for smudges on its coloured backside.
Speaking of colour options, there is only one variant of the Huawei P20 Pro worth getting. The midnight variant with tinted glass that shimmers in several different colours when held under light. It’s a really stunning effect that’s similar to what worked so well with HTC’s U11 phones last year.
I love it, and the phone’s IP67 waterproofing will also come in handy too. The one downside? The Huawei P20 Pro doesn't have a headphone jack. So you'll need a pair of Bluetooth or USB-C headphones, if you want to listen to music here.
Power and OS: fastest in the west?
While the P20 Pro is a different beast to the normal P20 in terms of its screen and camera, they pretty much share the same internals.
That means a Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which will allow for all the power you could possibly ask for when scooting between the likes of WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube. In other words, the P20 Pro should have enough oomph to rival Apple’s iPhone X, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and pretty much any flagship phone.
It’s also got a huge 4000mAh battery, which gives you a greater capacity than you’ll find in any comparable phone. Whether that translates into a superior battery life depends on the efficiency Huawei’s EMUI 8.1 operating system.
Built on top of Android 8.1, EMUI adds a whole load of added extras to this formula. Some of these are useful, such as the ability to hide your phone’s notch, and others are less so.
Compared to Huawei’s EMUI offerings of old, this seems to be a more pared down take on Android that’s broadly on par with what you’d expect from a Samsung Galaxy phone.
So you get a few unnecessary prompts, notifications and settings here and there, but things generally don't seem too overwhelming on first impressions. Here's hoping that holds up in the long run.
Huawei P20 Pro early verdict
So that's Huawei’s P20 Pro and it's a mighty tantalising proposition from what I've seen so far. Especially if that triple lens camera holds up in the long run.
With a 5x zoom and the incredible detail that comes with a 40MP sensor it certainly has all the right ingredients to take an awesome photo. Add to that an awesome AMOLED display, lightning fast internals and a top notch design, and you've got yourself a recipe for the best new phone of 2018. One that stands up to the iPhone X and Samsung's Galaxy S9 when judged on face value at least. And that's some rarefied company to be keeping right there.
Can the Huawei P20 Pro go one better than that lot? It won't be long until we find out when the phone launches in April 2018.