Alright, so you’re probably wondering what’s going on with this triple lens camera? In truth, it took a bit of explaining for me to get my head around.

Dual lens cameras have been around for a while now with the latest iPhone X and Plus models, Samsung Galaxys and even last year’s Huawei phones. A triple lens camera though? That’s something altogether new and exciting.

So the Huawei P20 Pro brings together a 8MP telephoto lens, a 20MP black-and-white lens, and a main RGB lens that clocks in at a ginormous 40 megapixels. Simply put, that kind of megapixel count hasn’t been seen since Nokia’s phenomenal Lumia 1020, allowing for a phenomenal amount of pictorial fidelity and 5x zoom.

It’s not just megapixel count that the P20 Pro goes big on though – the pixels themselves are actually bigger in size than any other phone’s at 2um, so they can capture more light and detail. What does all mean? Basically, really good test shots.

Using a pre-production model of the Huawei P20 Pro side-by-side with the Samsung’s brand new Galaxy S9+ the Pro won out for both zoomed shots and those in low light. By a clear margin too.

Although its internals are a big part of this, the AI smarts that both the P20 Pro and standard P20 have built-in will play their part too. Now your P20 Pro will automatically switch modes for perfect photo conditions and offers AI stabilisation for exposure of up to eight seconds. That’s an extremely long exposure in case you were wondering.

Elsewhere, the Huawei P20 Pro can capture 4K video at 30 frames per second and slow motion footage in 720p at 960fps. Truly, this camera is an absolute monster and the same applies for the selfie side of things with a 24MP sensor to help capture your very best duckface.