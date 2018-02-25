Seeing how so much about the Galaxy S9 has stayed the same from last year, let’s skip to something that actually does something different - the camera.

Even though this phone’s snapper sticks with the same 12MP pixel count, dual-pixel autofocus and optical image stabilisation as the S8, it has one feature that should really improve your photos: a dual aperture lens.

Up to now, every major smartphone camera used a fixed aperture, meaning it could only get a set amount of light in a shot. In contrast, proper cameras - you know, the ones with the massive lenses and chunky buttons - use a variable aperture to alter the light they use, according to whether it’s a sunny day, or you’re stuck in the depths of a dingy nightclub.

Having a dual aperture that can switch from between f/1.5 and f/2.4 means the Galaxy S9 can vary the light it uses for more detail and better contrast in its photos. The switch occurs whenever the light around you is below 100 lux - think of the conditions on a really cloudy day - and this means the S9 is better equipped than ever before to take a great picture, wherever you happen to be.

Those dual aperture smarts have been paired with multi-frame noise reduction, where software stacks multiple shots of on top of each other for 30% fewer imperfections in your photos. The Google Pixel 2 uses the same trick, and it’s one of the reasons why its camera is so brilliant. Without testing the two phones side-by-side, I can’t tell you which is best - but the S9 certainly promises to take a fantastic photo.

That said, it doesn’t have its own image signal processor (ISP) like Google’s Pixel Visual Core, or the iPhone X’s dual camera setup for 2x zoom (like you’ll find in the bigger, more premium Galaxy S9+). Which camera is best? That’s impossible to say without some seriously detailed testing. What’s for sure is that Samsung has thrown a lot at the S9 to make sure it’s up-to-scratch for both photo and video.

On the moving pictures side of things, the S9 now has the ability to take super slow-mo footage for up to six seconds, at a frankly ridiculous 960 frames per second. Better still, you don’t need to have the reflexes of a gazelle to when you want to capture something in slow-motion, action replay style. Instead the S9 will go right ahead and start recording as soon as it detects any movement in a set frame. Handy, right?

As for the S9’s selfie camera, that’s unchanged from the Galaxy S8, with an 8MP sensor and f/1.7 aperture. Remember, the S8’s selfie camera was already great to begin with. That’s a sentiment we’re going to be repeating fairly often, especially in the case of this phone’s design.