Alright, let’s not dance around the obvious here. The Samsung Galaxy S9 isn’t a huge leap forward from its predecessor. In a very Apple-like move, this handset looks pretty much identical to the S8 - but comes with a few important tweaks.
Already own our favourite phone from last year? The Galaxy S9 isn’t for you, it’s for people who didn’t make the same upgrade. And judged purely on that basis, it promises to be a truly brilliant blower. One that fixes the few things we didn’t like about the Galaxy S8 and then gives things a general spring clean to ensure Samsung remains on tech’s cutting edge.
To be sure, no one’s ever going to make an inspirational, Oscar-winning biopic about this phone’s against-all-odds creation, but such are the benefits of being Number 1. You don’t need to obliterate the competition every year to keep ahold of that top spot.
And on first impressions, that’s exactly where the Samsung’s Galaxy S9 belongs.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Cameras
Seeing how so much about the Galaxy S9 has stayed the same from last year, let’s skip to something that actually does something different - the camera.
Even though this phone’s snapper sticks with the same 12MP pixel count, dual-pixel autofocus and optical image stabilisation as the S8, it has one feature that should really improve your photos: a dual aperture lens.
Up to now, every major smartphone camera used a fixed aperture, meaning it could only get a set amount of light in a shot. In contrast, proper cameras - you know, the ones with the massive lenses and chunky buttons - use a variable aperture to alter the light they use, according to whether it’s a sunny day, or you’re stuck in the depths of a dingy nightclub.
Having a dual aperture that can switch from between f/1.5 and f/2.4 means the Galaxy S9 can vary the light it uses for more detail and better contrast in its photos. The switch occurs whenever the light around you is below 100 lux - think of the conditions on a really cloudy day - and this means the S9 is better equipped than ever before to take a great picture, wherever you happen to be.
Those dual aperture smarts have been paired with multi-frame noise reduction, where software stacks multiple shots of on top of each other for 30% fewer imperfections in your photos. The Google Pixel 2 uses the same trick, and it’s one of the reasons why its camera is so brilliant. Without testing the two phones side-by-side, I can’t tell you which is best - but the S9 certainly promises to take a fantastic photo.
That said, it doesn’t have its own image signal processor (ISP) like Google’s Pixel Visual Core, or the iPhone X’s dual camera setup for 2x zoom (like you’ll find in the bigger, more premium Galaxy S9+). Which camera is best? That’s impossible to say without some seriously detailed testing. What’s for sure is that Samsung has thrown a lot at the S9 to make sure it’s up-to-scratch for both photo and video.
On the moving pictures side of things, the S9 now has the ability to take super slow-mo footage for up to six seconds, at a frankly ridiculous 960 frames per second. Better still, you don’t need to have the reflexes of a gazelle to when you want to capture something in slow-motion, action replay style. Instead the S9 will go right ahead and start recording as soon as it detects any movement in a set frame. Handy, right?
As for the S9’s selfie camera, that’s unchanged from the Galaxy S8, with an 8MP sensor and f/1.7 aperture. Remember, the S8’s selfie camera was already great to begin with. That’s a sentiment we’re going to be repeating fairly often, especially in the case of this phone’s design.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Screen and design
Although the S9 has undergone a reasonable amount of internal tinkering, you’re not going to notice any of that on first glance. Why? Just as Apple has previously stuck with the same design for its iPhone 5S and 6S updates, the S9 is essentially the S8, with a different fingerprint scanner and some new colour options.
Whereas the S8’s scanner was sat to the right of its camera, an arrangement that meant you’d smudge its lens on the regular, the S9’s sits underneath that scanner. You know, like almost every other smartphone in existence. And, unsurprisingly, this arrangement works a whole lot better.
More importantly to anyone who hasn’t had their hands around a Galaxy S8 yet, the S9 retains that same curved 5.8in, Quad HD Super AMOLED screen, with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio that allows for those gloriously skinny bezels. Whatever you’re watching, the Galaxy S9 should deliver vibrant colours, with plenty of contrast and a brightness that means you’ll be able to keep track of things even on a ludicrously sunny day. Since it also has an HDR Mobile Premium certification, you’ll be able to bask in the luxury of high-dynamic range content from Netflix and Amazon.
How good is the S9’s display likely to be? Only last year’s iPhone X had a better screen than the Galaxy S8, and that display was also made by Samsung. So my money is on ‘pretty damn good’.
Of course, being a near-carbon copy of the Galaxy S8 means that the S9 is a very pleasant phone to behold in general. Its softly curved edges tuck snugly in your grip, it’s reasonably lightweight at 189g, IP68 water-resistant and that glass back is a perfect foil for the phone’s classy colours of midnight black, coral blue and lilac purple.
Personally, I think the Google Pixel 2’s design is a little more refined, but there’s plenty to be said for the S9’s bright, bold aesthetic as well. Especially since it retains the good old fashioned headphone jack.
Samsung Galaxy S9 PERFORMANCE & SOFTWARE
Aside from Samsung’s brand new Exynos 9810 processor, which promises to be faster and more efficient than ever before, things are pretty much unchanged when it comes to the Galaxy S9’s internals.
You still get 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3000mAh battery that’ll happily see you through a day and a bit’s worth of YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagramming. Seeing as we never had any problems with the S8’s performance, the S9 should be an absolute brute when flitting between even the most demanding of apps.
To make sure all this power doesn’t go to waste, you also have the option of plugging the S9 into Samsung’s updated DeX station. As with last year, the new DeX can transform your phone into a portable PC so long as you connect it to a display, keyboard and mouse. Instead of sitting your phone upright, this optional accessory now lays your phone flat, so you can plug your headphones into it and even use its touchscreen as a makeshift trackpad.
Naturally, this time around the S9 runs on the latest version of Android: 8.0 Oreo. Samsung has also layered its own skins and Bixby AI assistant on top, but generally speaking there are few added software quirks that get in the way of your using this phone. Plus, Bixby itself has gotten a little smarter too with the ability to translate foreign text in real-time via the camera app.
Oh, there is one new addition, though. One that might be familiar to Apple fans...
Samsung Galaxy S9 AR Emoji
It was only a matter time, really, seeing how the two things that most caught people’s imaginations about the iPhone X were its £1,000 price tag and the fact you could animate your face in the shape of a poo.
Instead of totally ripping off the Animoji concept, Samsung has created its own AR Emoji concept, one that uses the phone’s front scanner to create a cartoon-like character in your likeness and then present you with an array of animated GIFs.
It’s a neat idea, but one that’s not entirely different to the Miis you used to be able to make with Nintendo’s Wii.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Initial Verdict
The Galaxy S9 is the technological equivalent of a football team winning the Premier League at a canter, and still spending £100 million pounds on a new striker in the next transfer window.
Fundamentally, it’s the same phone as before we’re talking about here, but Samsung isn’t gonna rest too lazily on its laurels. An improved camera and refined design should help retain its Number 1 status without too much trouble. At least until the next round of iPhones and Google Pixel devices come along.
Struggling to get too excited about the new Samsung Galaxy S9? There is a solution: the Galaxy S9+, which blends its smaller brother’s best bits with a bigger 6.2in screen and a dual camera. For non-geeks and normal folks, this should be the best phone you’ve ever owned. No question.
I can’t wait to give it a proper review before its launch on March 16 2018.