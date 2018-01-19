The truly lush Liquid Glass design, which made the U11 one the most gorgeous phones of 2017, is back. Haven’t seen it before? You’re gonna love it.

The way HTC bakes different coloured layers into the glass back gives off all manner of lovely reflections when you hold the U11+ up to the light. It’s a whole lot more impressive than the iPhone 8’s basic glass, and happily holds a candle to the Samsung Galaxy S8’s shimmering vibes.

It’s a shame the U11+ isn’t arriving in the same stunning solar red hue as the U11, though. More vibrant colours let you appreciate the effect a whole lot more.

The most obvious change is the 18:9 screen, which arrives with much skinnier bezels than the U11’s 16:9 setup. They’re not quite Galaxy S8-thin, but do a great job at modernising the phone, and makes it ever-so-slightly narrower in the hand.

HTC has ditched hardware buttons and a front-facing finger scanner to make space for the screen, opting for onscreen keys and a rear fingerprint sensor instead. The scanner is perfectly placed, sitting right where your index finger naturally rests, and is far enough away from the rear camera that you won’t constantly smudge the lens.

Any negatives? Well, it’s a little bit on the chunky side in your hand - possibly to make room for the larger battery. You won’t find a 3.5mm headphone port here, either. HTC’s bundled USonic buds are pretty decent, at least with active noise cancelling stripping away the outside world so you can concentrate on your music. High quality aptX HD Bluetooth means you’re perfectly placed to ditch wired headphones altogether, too.