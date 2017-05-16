Up front, the 5.5in LCD display uses an IPS panel, with a QHD resolution. That's pretty much par for the course for a flagship in 2017, and while it gives a good first impression, with bright whites, vibrant colours and high brightness, I'll have to spend more time with the phone before I can judge it on picture quality.

Audio has been a big deal for HTC for a few years, and that hasn't changed for the U11. It can handle 24-bit Hi-res audio files, and Boomsound speakers make a welcome return. This latest Hi-Fi edition of the tech turns the whole phone into a resonating chamber, which makes a huge difference to sound quality. Music tracks have real bass now, and when you crank the volume up to the max, you can feel the vibration. For listening around the house, you won't need to connect a Bluetooth speaker - the phone is powerful enough by itself.

There is something missing, though Look around the edges all you want - you won't spot a 3.5mm audio socket. It's USB-C or Bluetooth only. At least HTC bundles a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box, so you'll be able to use your own earbuds if you like. It even has a built-in amplifier for driving more powerful headphones - something you won't find on other adapters.

The bundled USB-C buds also return from the U Ultra, so you might not need to supply your own pair. They've got one-touch calibration, which bounces sonic waves around your ears to get the best possible audio. They include active noise cancellation now, too, which should help you listen at lower volumes but still drown out the sounds of everything around you. I haven't had a chance to properly test these out yet, but it'll be one of the first things I do once I get hold of a handset.

The U11 has its fair share of microphones - four, placed at different points on the phone so you can record 3D audio. HTC reckons it's the best sound recording you'll get on a smartphone, but again, this is something I'll need to test out before passing judgment.

Those microphones are always on, with a 1.5m range, so you can wake the two voice assistants. That's right: there's not just Google Assistant on board, but Amazon's Alexa too. Or rather she will be, once an app update arrives in July.

Alexa has her own wake word, separately from Google Assistant, and can do everything your Echo can. It'll be the first time Alexa has properly appeared like this on a phone, and could be a major reason to pick up a U11 once she arrives.