The best HTC mobile phone deals - May 2017

HTC has a habit of making lovely phones, right back from the days of the the original Android phone the G1 up to last year's HTC 10. And it's continued that form with its two latest phones with the new HTC U11.
That is a phone with squeeze-able sides to control it, crafted from colourful glass, Google Alexa inside and more power than you would ever have hope for.
This adds to 2017 range, boasting the gorgeous HTC U Ultra smartphone, with some rather special tricks all of its own, while the U Play is a mobile that looks and feels expensive enough for its £400 price tag.
HTC U11 Play: All the best deals
The HTC U11 has only just been announced and is due to become available on the 1st June. We'll update this as deals arrive, stay tuned.
SIM free
- HTC U11 Play 64GB
Get the HTC U11 (64GB) here SIM free for £599
Vodafone
The leading HTC U11 Big Red has a massive 16GB of data offer for a monthly cost of £40.00, and £99.99 upfront
- £50 cashback
- 16GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1,009.99
Get it here for £40.00 a month, plus £99.99 upfront on Vodafone
EE
The best deal on the EE network has 10GB for the price of 5GB for £42.99 a month and £69.99 upfront.
- £50 cashback
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for three months
- 10GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1,051.75
Get it here for £42.99 a month, plus £69.99 upfront on EE
O2
The top deal on the HTC U11 with O2 delivers 3GB of data, for £40.00 a month, plus £29.99 upfront.
- £50 cashback
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £939.99
Get it here for £40.99 a month, plus £29.99 upfront on O2
HTC U Ultra: All the best deals
Below are the best deals - and of those, we recommend the EE offer for its big data allowance, and the iD Mobile one for its low TCO cost.
SIM free
- HTC U Ultra 64GB
Get it here SIM free for £584.99
iD Mobile
The Carphone Warehouse mobile phone network that runs from Three has the U Ultra 64GB with 4GB of data, for £37.99 a month and £49.99 upfront fee.
- 4GB data (roaming allowance)
- 2000 minutes
- 5000 texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £864.00
Get it here £37.99 a month, plus £49.99 upfront on iD Mobile in Black | White | Blue | Pink
EE
EE's most outstanding U Ultra 64GB deal delivers a rather good 8GB of data, at a monthly cost of £37.99.
- £20 cashback
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for three months
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £891.76
Get it here £37.99 a month on EE in Black
O2
O2's key deal for the HTC U Ultra 64GB provides 3GB of data, for £35.00 a month, and with a £79.99 upfront cost.
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £919.99
Get it here £35.00 a month, plus £79.99 upfront on O2 in Black | White | Blue | Pink
Vodafone
The leading Big Red offer with the HTC Ultra 64GB comes with 4GB for £38.00 a month, with an upfront fee of £49.99.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £961.99
Get it here for £38.00 a month, and £49.99 upfront on Vodafone in Black | Blue | White | Pink
HTC U Play: All the best deals
Here are the key U Play offers. We recommend the EE deal for its low TCO, and the Apple Music and BT Sport bundle.
SIM free
- HTC U Play 32GB
Get the HTC U Play (32GB) here SIM free for £373.99
O2
O2's best deal for the HTC U Play 32GB delivers 3GB of data, for £27.00 a month.
- £40 cashback
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £608.00
Get it here for £27.00 a month on O2 in Black | White | Blue | Pink
iD Mobile
Carphone Warehouse's own network has the U Play with 2GB of data, for £23.99 a month and £39.99 upfront fee.
- 2GB data (data rollover)
- 600 minutes
- 5000 texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £615.75
Get it here £23.99 a month, plus £39.99 upfront on iD Mobile in Black | White | Blue
EE
The leading EE deal with the HTC U Play 32GB provides 3GB of data, costing £27.99 a month.
- £25 cashback
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for three months
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £646.76
Get it here for £25.99 a month on EE in Black | Blue
Vodafone
Big Red's must have HTC U Play 32GB offer sports 4GB of data for a monthly cost of £29.00, and £9.99 upfront.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £705.99
Get it here £29.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront on Vodafone in Black | White | Blue
