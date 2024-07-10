The best Samsung Z Fold and Flip 6 deals in the UK and US, plus SIM-free pricing

We’re a few months into the year now, and we’re starting to see this year’s top smartphones arrive. Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series landed earlier this year. But the tech giant has more up its sleeve.

Samsung just released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra, and the hotly anticipated Galaxy Ring. The latest foldables offer some tasty upgrades from the last generation. You’ll find some extra power inside, some subtle design tweaks, and camera improvements.

Currently, you can pre-order both devices directly from Samsung before they ship on 24 July. Pricing starts at $1900/£1800 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and $1100/£1049 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, when you buy them outright. But what if you’d rather pay for the device on a monthly contract? Below, we’ve listed all the best deals for both handsets.

We know that the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 will be available on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in the US and O2, EE, Three, Vodafone, and Sky Mobile in the UK.

Three UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of some stellar contract prices from Three. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are available to pre-order now. You’ll also get a free Z Fold S Pen Case worth £89 when you pre-order.

You start by picking how much you want to pay upfront for the device, and how long you want to repay for. For these deals, we’ll assume you’re getting the device over 36 months – that’s the best offer. And then we’ll bundle contract prices on top.

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £40 upfront, then £45/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £60 upfront, then £65.50/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: £40 upfront, then £45/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £60 upfront, then £65.50/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 150GB data, calls, and texts : £40 upfront, then £41/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £60 upfront, then £61.50/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: £40 upfront, then £41/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £60 upfront, then £61.50/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 15GB data, calls, and texts: £40 upfront, then £38/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £60 upfront, then £54.50/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Three’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starts at £26/month

: starts at £26/month 25GB data, calls, and texts : starts at £10/month

: starts at £10/month 4GB data, calls, and texts: starts at £7/month

O2 UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of great contract prices from O2. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are available to pre-order already, as well. When you trade in your existing Samsung phone, you can get up to £300 credit. There are a few options available:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £30 upfront, then £56.23/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £71.85/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: £30 upfront, then £56.23/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £71.85/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 30GB data, calls, and texts : £30 upfront, then £51.22/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £66.84/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: £30 upfront, then £51.22/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £66.84/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 5GB data, calls, and texts: £30 upfront, then £44.23/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £59.85/month for 48 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of O2’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starts at £28.99/month

: starts at £28.99/month 50GB data, calls, and texts: starts at £17/month

EE UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of solid contract prices from EE. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are available to pre-order now. EE also prices the device first, and adds your plan on top of that. It will be the only UK carrier to offer the Galaxy Ring as a monthly add-on, in case you’re interested in the new fitness wearable.

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £30 upfront, then £44.17/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £81.58/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: £30 upfront, then £44.17/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £81.58/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 125GB data, calls, and texts : £30 upfront, then £41.67/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £76.58/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: £30 upfront, then £41.67/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £76.58/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 25GB data, calls and texts: £30 upfront, then £40.67/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £74.58/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of EE’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starting at £16/month

: starting at £16/month 25GB data, calls, and texts : starting at £16/month

: starting at £16/month 5GB data, calls, and texts: starting at £19/month

Vodafone UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of fab contract prices from Vodafone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are available to pre-order now. When you pre-order, you’ll get a £100 Google Play voucher for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra or a £50 Google Play voucher for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

Vodafone’s contracts are also a little different. You pay a basic price to cover the handset, and then add an Airtime plan for your data.

Unlimited data, calls, and texts: £50 upfront, then £53/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £50 upfront, then £73/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

£50 upfront, then £53/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £50 upfront, then £73/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 150GB data, calls, and texts: £50 upfront, then £47/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £67/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

£50 upfront, then £47/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £67/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 50GB data, calls, and texts: £50 upfront, then £43/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £63/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

£50 upfront, then £43/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £63/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 8GB data, calls, and texts: £50 upfront, then £40/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £30 upfront, then £60/month for 36 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Vodafone’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starting at £33/month

: starting at £33/month 50GB data, calls, and texts: starting at £21/month

Sky Mobile

New and existing customers can take advantage of great contract prices from Sky Mobile. You get a monthly price for the handset, and then can add on your SIM deal after that. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are available to pre-order already, as well. When you pre-order, you’ll get the new Galaxy Watch 7 for free, which usually starts at £289. There are a few options available:

100GB data, calls, and texts : £52/month for first 6 months then £67/month for the remaining 18 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £36 upfront, then £77/month for first 6 months and £92/month for the remaining 18 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: £52/month for first 6 months then £67/month for the remaining 18 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £36 upfront, then £77/month for first 6 months and £92/month for the remaining 18 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 25GB data, calls, and texts : £47/month for 24 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £36 upfront, then £72/month for 24 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: £47/month for 24 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £36 upfront, then £72/month for 24 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 5GB data, calls, and texts: £45/month for 24 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. £36 upfront, then £70/month for 24 months on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Sky Mobile’s SIM-only plans:

100GB data, calls, and texts : starts at £30/month

: starts at £30/month 25GB data, calls, and texts : starts at £16/month

: starts at £16/month 5GB data, calls, and texts: starts at £8/month

Verizon

If you’re looking for a contract on Samsung’s latest foldables, it’s available to pre-order from Verizon. New and existing customers can get $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on the top Unlimited plans, or the Unlimited Welcome plan will bag you $400 off. These plans start from $40/month.

T-Mobile

If you’re looking for a deal on Samsung’s latest foldables, T-Mobile has a few options. You can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for free when you trade in your existing phone, or $1100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6. You’ll need to pair this with a SIM contract, which are also available over 36 months, starting from $30/month.

AT&T

On AT&T, you can get $1100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 when you trade in your old Samsung phone. This can be any Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition. And if you’re looking for a SIM plan, pricing does only start at $5.99/month over 36 months.

You’ll be able to grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on contract with other networks across both the US and UK. It’s still early days, so not all networks have contracts available just yet. We’ll be updating our list as more offers become available. And as we get our hands on the devices, we’ll also be putting out our full reviews.