How to pre-order iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro for launch day

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are part of the best smartphone line-up Apple has ever produced, introducing a host of innovative AI features that aim to simplify our lives. They’re brand-new, and are set to compete with the Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other handsets from this year.

Want to get your hands on the latest iPhone? Here’s how you can pre-order the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro so you get your device on launch day.

When is iPhone 16 available?

Apple announced the iPhone 16 on Monday, 9 September at a keynote live from Apple Park. But, you can’t order the new devices straight away. As per Apple’s usual schedule, you’ll need to wait until the end of the week to pre-order the new iPhone models. This year, iPhone pre-orders start on Friday, 13 September at 1pm BST/8am EST/5am PST.

Once you’ve pre-ordered the new iPhone models, you’ll have to wait another week until the devices can actually be in your hands. They’ll start shipping out and arriving in Apple stores from Friday, 20 September.

How to pre-order iPhone 16 models

To pre-order the new iPhones, you’ll need to head directly to the Apple Store. Once pre-orders have opened, you can add the devices to your cart and proceed to the checkout as normal. To try and save time, here are direct links to the new iPhones:

If you want to make sure you get your new iPhone on launch day, Apple will let you pre-select your new iPhone before Friday. This lets you fill out any finance information for approval beforehand. And then, on launch day, you’ll find the device you selected in your cart ready to buy.

The best early carrier deals for iPhone 16 in the UK and US

If you’re after a new iPhone but want to get the device on a contract instead of buying it from Apple, you have a few options. Certain carriers have released early contract deals for the new iPhones, but more will be added in the coming days – after pre-orders go live. Here are some of the best iPhone 16 carrier deals in the UK and US so far:

Sky Mobile will offer the iPhone 16 Pro from £33 per month, the iPhone 16 from £26, iPhone 16 Plus from £30, and iPhone 16 Pro Max from £39 – all with no upfront fee, 12 months half price on data plans, and unlimited calls & texts.

AT&T is offering iPhone 16 and 16 Pro for free when you trade in, or up to $830 off the 16 Plus and up to $1000 off the 16 Pro Max

T-Mobile is also offering iPhone 16 and 16 Pro for free when you trade in, or up to $830 off the 16 Plus and up to $1000 off the 16 Pro Max

Some US carriers are offering the device for free when you trade-in your old iPhone, so check with your carrier for the best deals.