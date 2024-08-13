We’re a few months into the year now, and we’re starting to see this year’s top smartphones arrive. Google’s new Pixel 9 series is bigger than ever, with this year’s flagships from the Big G.

Google’s headlining Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have arrived, with a larger 9 Pro XL in tow. Both offer some solid upgrades from the previous Pixel 8. There’s also Google’s second foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which offers some tasty upgrades from the first-gen device. Alongside this, you’ll find a new Pixel Watch and a new set of Pixel Buds for your audio needs.

Currently, you can pre-order both devices directly from Google before they ship on X August. Pricing starts at $799/£799 for the Pixel 9 and $999/£999 for the Pixel 9 Pro, when you buy them outright. If you want to go larger, the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1099/£1099 – which is technically a $100/£100 price hike from last year’s Pixel 8 Pro. And if you want in on the folding action, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1749/£1749.

But what if you’d rather pay for the device on a monthly contract? Below, we’ve listed all the best deals for both handsets. We know that the Pixel 9 series will be available on O2, EE, Three, Vodafone, and Sky Mobile in the UK, or T-Mobile and Verizon in the US.

Three UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of some stellar contract prices from Three. The Pixel 9 series is available to pre-order now.

You start by picking how much you want to pay upfront for the device, and how long you want to repay for. For these deals, we’ll assume you’re getting the device over 36 months – as that’s the best offer. And then we’ll bundle contract prices on top.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: from £49/month with £50 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan

from £49/month with £50 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9 Pro: from £47/month with £40 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan

from £47/month with £40 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9: from £42/month with £25 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan

from £42/month with £25 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9 Pro Fold: from £67.25/month with £60 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Three’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starts at £26/month

: starts at £26/month 25GB data, calls, and texts : starts at £10/month

: starts at £10/month 4GB data, calls, and texts: starts at £7/month

O2 UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of great contract prices from O2. The Pixel 9 series is available to pre-order already, as well. If you order before 4 September, you can get the 256GB model for the same price as the 128GB model.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: from £42.27/month with £30 upfront for a flexible, 25GB data plan

from £42.27/month with £30 upfront for a flexible, 25GB data plan Pixel 9 Pro: from £40.19/month with £30 upfront for a flexible, 25GB data plan

from £40.19/month with £30 upfront for a flexible, 25GB data plan Pixel 9: from £36.02/month with £30 upfront for a flexible, 25GB data plan

from £36.02/month with £30 upfront for a flexible, 25GB data plan Pixel 9 Pro Fold: from £51.81/month with £30 upfront for a flexible, 25GB data plan

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of O2’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starts at £28.99/month

: starts at £28.99/month 50GB data, calls, and texts: starts at £17/month

EE UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of solid contract prices from EE. The Pixel 9 series is available to pre-order now. EE also prices the device first, and adds your plan on top of that. It will be the only UK carrier to offer both the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 as a monthly add-on, in case you’re interested in the new accessories.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: from £55/month with £30 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan

from £55/month with £30 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9 Pro: from £53/month with £30 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan

from £53/month with £30 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9: from £47/month with £30 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan

from £47/month with £30 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9 Pro Fold: from £65/month with £30 upfront for a 36-month, unlimited data plan

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of EE’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starting at £16/month

: starting at £16/month 25GB data, calls, and texts : starting at £16/month

: starting at £16/month 5GB data, calls, and texts: starting at £19/month

Vodafone UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of fab contract prices from Vodafone. All handsets in the new Pixel 9 line-up are available to pre-order now. When you pre-order before 13 September, you can get a device with double the storage for no extra cost – worth up to £324.

Vodafone’s contracts are also a little different. You pay a basic price to cover the handset, and then add an Airtime plan for your data.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: from £42/month with £50 upfront for a 24-month, 8GB plan

from £42/month with £50 upfront for a 24-month, 8GB plan Pixel 9 Pro: from £39/month with £50 upfront for a 24-month, 8GB plan

from £39/month with £50 upfront for a 24-month, 8GB plan Pixel 9: from £35/month with £50 upfront for a 24-month, 8GB plan

from £35/month with £50 upfront for a 24-month, 8GB plan Pixel 9 Pro Fold: from £52/month with £50 upfront for a 24-month, 8GB plan

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Vodafone’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : starting at £33/month

: starting at £33/month 50GB data, calls, and texts: starting at £21/month

Sky Mobile

New and existing customers can take advantage of great contract prices from Sky Mobile. You get a monthly price for the handset, and then can add on your SIM deal after that. The Pixel 9 series is available to pre-order already, as well. When you pre-order, you’ll get a discounted data price.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: from £63/month with £0 upfront for a 24-month, unlimited data plan

from £63/month with £0 upfront for a 24-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9 Pro: from £59/month with £0 upfront for a 24-month, unlimited data plan

from £59/month with £0 upfront for a 24-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9: from £53/month with £0 upfront for a 24-month, unlimited data plan

from £53/month with £0 upfront for a 24-month, unlimited data plan Pixel 9 Pro Fold: from £88/month with £36 upfront for a 24-month, unlimited data plan

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Sky Mobile’s SIM-only plans:

100GB data, calls, and texts : starts at £30/month

: starts at £30/month 25GB data, calls, and texts : starts at £16/month

: starts at £16/month 5GB data, calls, and texts: starts at £8/month

Verizon

If you’re looking for a contract on Google’s latest flagships, they’re available to pre-order from Verizon. New and existing customers can get $760 off the Pixel 9 series on the top Unlimited plans, or the Unlimited Welcome plan will bag you $400 off. These plans start from $40/month.

T-Mobile

If you’re looking for a deal on Samsung’s latest foldables, T-Mobile has a few options. You can get up to $1000 any of 6 the devices when you trade in your existing phone. You’ll need to pair this with a SIM contract, which are also available over 36 months, starting from $30/month.

You’ll be able to grab the Pixel 9 devices on contract with other networks across both the US and UK. It’s still early days, so not all networks have contracts available just yet. AT&T is a notable exception in the US, but it looks like it’s staying that way. We’ll be updating our list as more offers become available. And as we get our hands on the devices, we’ll also be putting out our full reviews.