It's been a long time since Sony made a truly great phone - which means its latest creation is kind of a 'make or break' deal.

The Xperia XZ2 can't just be another also-ran compared to the Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone X and Google Pixel 2. It needs to be special in its very own right.

The solution to such mediocrity? Sony's betting the house on High Dynamic Range. Y’know, the same tech that's made its TVs quite so astounding of late, and featured in last year’s so-so Xperia XZ Premium. This time around, things are… well, if not different, then better.

Everything from the Xperia XZ2's display tech to its camera smarts have been built to go big on features that you’d usually expect from the big screen sat in your living room. And you’ll be able to see the difference a lot more often now.

So does the HDR ‘wow factor’ truly translate into the palm of your hands? We’ve had our hands on the Xperia XZ2 to find out.