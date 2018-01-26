philips 50pus6272

And the images really are stunning, particularly for a TV costing so little.

We’re used to TVs at this sort of price handing in a lifeless, lacklustre HDR performance, but this Philips is punchy, bright and vibrant. It’s a great TV for the vivid colours of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but it’s also got a surprising degree of subtlety and nuance to it, reproducing skin tones in a lovely, natural way, and ensuring the scenery and denizens of Planet Earth 2 are at once resplendent and realistic.

For detail and sharpness the 50PUS6272 is unbeatable at this price: characters and objects are so crisply defined that they stand out from their surroundings in solid, three-dimensional fashion. In short, this is a brilliantly dynamic and exciting deliverer of 4K HDR content, but you’re obviously going to be watching lots of SDR, too, at least in the short term.

The good news is that, while the Philips takes a very different approach with SDR (particularly with our chosen settings), it still produces a very good picture. This is, obviously, a less bright image than the one you get from HDR, but it’s also less bright than some rivals at the same sort of price.

The trade-off is a really natural colour balance, strong black depth and some really impressive subtlety in the brighter parts of the image. Here, a light in a dim apartment is a bright bulb that emanates ever decreasing shades and reflects off the surfaces around it, while many rivals reproduce the same light as a simple, large ball of white light. This sort of bright contrast also gets you nicer, more clearly defined clouds.

All content also benefits from good handling of motion. As mentioned above, our preference is to turn the motion processing off entirely, as the Philips is lacking a Sony-like Goldilocks setting that firms up motion without making everything look a bit weird, and the result is perfectly natural fast action and pans with just a little bit of easily ignored judder and blur.

The 50PUS6272 is a great choice for gamers on a budget, too. Not only does the telly’s punchy HDR performance make it a great fit for a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, its natural balance with all content means your always seeing the game as was intended. What’s more, an input lag of just 27ms means it’s never going to let you down for responsiveness.

Whatever you’re watching or playing will, if you stick with the TV’s own speakers, be accompanied by fairly clear but decidedly unspectacular sound. There’s a surprising amount of punch to the delivery and voices are projected quite effectively, but there’s not much in the way of bass weight or depth. As ever, we’d recommend you budget for a soundbar or soundbase to accompany your new telly.

One other thing to be aware of is that the Philips has pretty poor viewing angles, with colours and contrast washing out rather a lot when you’re watching off-axis. This won’t be a problem for everyone, but if your TV if often watched by people sitting in all corners of the room it could be an issue. Or you could just claim the sweet spot for yourself and pretend you never read this.