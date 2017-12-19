HDR (high dynamic range) is the TV tech du jour, and the Philips 55POS9002 is as fine a purveyor of HDR as you’re ever likely to see. It does an even more spectacular job of it than the Sony KD-55A1, which is very high praise indeed.

The opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 one of the most stunning examples of HDR out there, and it looks utterly amazing here.

Before we get to the colours and brightness (but we will get there, and OMG), the first thing you actually notice is how incredibly solid and three-dimensional everything looks. Characters and objects pop from the screen so effectively that it makes you wonder if the whole 3D debacle was even worth it. (it wasn’t.)

So, those OMG colours: honestly, the vibrancy and lusciousness on offer here is incredible. This scene has it all - a tentacle monster that spews rainbows, a dramatic electrical storm and a ring of generators that appear to contain balls of fiery, chaotic energy - and every one of these elements is vivid, bright and enticing. Those generators in particular are rendered all the more exciting by the Philips’ vibrantly vicious reds and oranges.

The 55POS9002 does a superb job with materials, too - metallic panels sparkle with reflected light, while worn, craggy surfaces (Groot’s skin, for example) are rendered with texture you can almost feel. Detail levels are astonishingly high throughout, too.

It’s fair to say that the 55POS9002 isn’t the most subtle performer out there, and if true neutrality is what you crave, the Sony KD-55A1 might suit you better, but this Philips gives you thrilling vibrancy and punch without veering into obvious over-saturation or unrealism. Ultimately, with HDR content it’s a brilliant approach, even it’s not strictly the most authentic.

It’s not quite the smoothest handler of motion, either, with the default mode proving a little bit unnatural and the built-in motion processing occasionally introducing artefacts to very fast motion. Best to turn the motion processing off entirely, even though it adds a little bit of judder to action.