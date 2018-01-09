Sony has always been a great choice for anyone looking for a new phone on a tight budget. Why? The trademark Xperia design.

It's stayed roughly the same for years, so unless you're a proper mobile nerd, you simply can't tell 'em apart. No-one knows whether you're rocking a crazy expensive flagship or not.

That's still true of the Xperia XA2, Sony's latest affordable blower. A few more curves than last year's model might not set pulses racing, but the hardware underneath is definitely worth your attention.

We got to try one out at CES in Las Vegas to see whether it's the bargain mid-ranger you've been waiting for.