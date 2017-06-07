OK, so Sony hasn't overfilled the XA1's screen with pixels, but it has for the camera.

The huge 1/2.3in sensor clocks in at 23MP, which sounds eerily similar to the IMX230 camera module used back in the day on the Xperia Z5. Except now you’re only paying a fraction of the price for it.

Sure enough, the camera is pretty remarkable for the money in several respects. Feed it a bright, sunny day and you’ll get way more detail than the average mid-range 13-megapixel phone.

Some shots wouldn’t look all that different if you snapped them on a dedicated compact camera. The XA1 really does have one of the best snappers you’ll find at this level.

It doesn’t half do some strange stuff at times, though. Sony’s processing is almost psychopathically intense at times, making a couple of our pics look like they’ve been beaten to death with every filter and enhancement in the Photoshop arsenal. And not in a good way.

Just like the Sony Xperia Z5, images don’t look that great when you zoom in to get right up-close with the pixels either. The sharpening and other jiggery-pokery Sony gets up to doesn’t make the Xperia XA1’s images look all that natural. Go easy on the zoom and you’ll take some stunners, though.

Back to the bad stuff: the XA1 struggles badly with close-ups. It just doesn’t seem to be able to focus close enough for macro-style photography. The phone also feels the burn when you try to look at your images post-shoot. Even when looking at pics taken a week ago, heading into the gallery still means waiting a second for the full quality of the shot to pop in. It’s a minor point for real people who don’t spend afternoons peering at pixels, but is a reminder the Xperia XA1 isn’t a super-powered phone.

Night shots aren’t too exciting either as, like other Xperia handsets, the XA1 doesn’t have optical image stabilisation. It's the most effective way to improve the night photo quality of phone cameras, and is missed here.

The one last stab (I promise) is that image sharpness takes a dive as you reach the edge of the frame. It all goes a but mushy, like a painter who ran out of steam after painting the figure in the middle of the frame. The lens clearly isn’t that great, although the same has applied to previous Sony top dogs.

Most of the issues I've griped over here also plagued old Sony flagships - but now you're getting a similar experience for well under half the price. Not bad, right?

The XA1 also has a neat autofocus selfie camera. Most phones have fixed focus front cameras, the assumption being you’ll pretty much always use it at arm’s length. But this one is a bit more versatile. It doesn't get you the unusually high-end tech of the rear one, though. It’s just a decent budget selfie machine.