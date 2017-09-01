It feels like Moto has only just started embracing metal in its cheaper phones, but the X4 adds glass into the mix too. The whole back panel is one piece of 3D contoured glass, bonded into an aluminium frame. It looks seriously slick, and a step above what you’d normally find at this price.

Or at least it does before you pick it up - the glossy finish is a real fingerprint magnet. Be prepared to polish. A lot.

On the plus side, the whole thing is IP68 dust and water resistant. There aren’t many other sub-£400 phones that manage this, which could make it a good choice for action heroes or the accident prone.

Moto’s oversized camera module still sticks out the back of the phone, even though there are no Moto Mods to accommodate. It’s stylised to look a bit like a watch face here, with a textured finish all around the bezel. It’s subtle, and not nearly as much of a contrast as the Z2’s bulky setup.

The fingerprint sensor beneath the screen can double up as a one-button nav, replacing Android’s on-screen buttons for a series of swipes and taps - but it still takes some practice before you’ll be used to it.