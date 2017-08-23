If someone sets fire to your trousers once, are you ever really going to trust them with a box of matches again?

That’s just how big a deal the Galaxy Note 8 is for Samsung. Last year’s explosive Note 7 launch (and subsequent recall) was nothing short of calamitous, so its successor absolutely has to restore confidence in the battered sub-brand.

The good news? It’s every bit the kick-ass flagship phablet you’d expect it to be.

With design and display smarts borrowed from the Galaxy S8, software tweaks that give productivity a boost, and an upgraded S Pen that’s learned a few extra tricks, the Note 8 shouldn’t have any trouble shooting straight to the top of Samsung’s smartphone offerings.

And that’s before you start playing with the dual rear cameras - marking the first time the tech has appeared on a Samsung phone.

I got to try one out ahead of launch to bring you some early hands-on impressions. And I didn't even need my oven gloves.