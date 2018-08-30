HTC’s new U12 wants to be your Life

Some people say their phones are their lives. If you happen to pick up HTC’s new mid-ranger, that’s almost literally true. The U12 Life ditches the squeezy sides of the flagship U12+ and opts for a Google Pixel-esque dual finish on the rear, alongside a repositioned pair of 16MP and 5MP snappers, plus a fingerprint sensor. Notch haters will pleased to hear the 6in full HD screen isn’t encroached upon at any point and there’s a whopping 3600mAh battery underneath that powers Android 8.1, a Snapdragon 636 processor and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, depending where you live. It’s certainly a handsome-looking slice of tech, but how will it hold up against the Honor 9s of the world? We’ll find out when it arrives in late September, costing £299.