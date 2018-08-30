News
HTC’s new U12 wants to be your Life
The Life and soul of the smartphone party
Some people say their phones are their lives. If you happen to pick up HTC’s new mid-ranger, that’s almost literally true. The U12 Life ditches the squeezy sides of the flagship U12+ and opts for a Google Pixel-esque dual finish on the rear, alongside a repositioned pair of 16MP and 5MP snappers, plus a fingerprint sensor. Notch haters will pleased to hear the 6in full HD screen isn’t encroached upon at any point and there’s a whopping 3600mAh battery underneath that powers Android 8.1, a Snapdragon 636 processor and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, depending where you live. It’s certainly a handsome-looking slice of tech, but how will it hold up against the Honor 9s of the world? We’ll find out when it arrives in late September, costing £299.
Hot Stuff