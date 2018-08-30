Polaroid’s 2-in-1 camera and printer looks absolutely Mint

If you take pictures in public with an iPad you deserve every dirty look you get, but start snapping away with Polaroid’s Mint 2-in-1 (£109.99, due October) and you might have to explain to concerned bystanders that, despite how it looks, you’re not trying to take photos with a portable hard drive. Start by telling them how it has a 16MP sensor, automatic LED flash and self-timer. If they still don’t believe you, select one of three shooting modes (colour, sepia, or black and white), use the integrated selfie mirror to take a picture of the pair of you and print it out using the built-in ink-free Zink printer. Maybe don’t mention the fact that it supports SD cards of up to 256GB, that might weaken your argument.