News
Polaroid’s 2-in-1 camera and printer looks absolutely Mint
And it comes in five different colours
If you take pictures in public with an iPad you deserve every dirty look you get, but start snapping away with Polaroid’s Mint 2-in-1 (£109.99, due October) and you might have to explain to concerned bystanders that, despite how it looks, you’re not trying to take photos with a portable hard drive. Start by telling them how it has a 16MP sensor, automatic LED flash and self-timer. If they still don’t believe you, select one of three shooting modes (colour, sepia, or black and white), use the integrated selfie mirror to take a picture of the pair of you and print it out using the built-in ink-free Zink printer. Maybe don’t mention the fact that it supports SD cards of up to 256GB, that might weaken your argument.
Hot Stuff