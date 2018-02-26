Sony’s Compact phones used to be truly shrunken versions of their full-sized brethren. That’s not so with the Compact, which has a different look from the glass-backed Xperia XZ2.

Instead, you get a smart, brushed metal back akin to the Google Pixel 2. Although the rump of the Compact is more curved towards its top and bottom. And do you know what? I actually prefer things this way around.

You won't end with fingerprints smudging the back of your phone, and the actual fingerprint scanner is higher up on the back of the phone so should be a little bit easier to reach. Generally speaking, the Compact is pleasingly lightweight at 168g too, and it tucks into your pocket with no trouble at all. That’s not something you can say about the hulking great Xperia XZ2 and its huge 5.7in screen.

Unfortunately, the differences between the two handsets don’t extend to the Compact retaining its headphone jack. You’ll need a pair of USB-C or Bluetooth cans to get your Spotify on, which is gonna annoy anyone who hasn’t already jumped onboard that bandwagon.

On the plus side, if do feel the urge to chuck your XZ2 Compact in the nearest body of water upon realising this fact, its IP68 water-resistance will ensure you have plenty of time to fish it out again and enjoy its HDR smarts.