Philips Adore bathroom mirror brings Hue to your loo

With its dazzling (literally) Hue range of connected lighting, Philips can claim to be king of smart bulbs – and now there’s even a specialised Hue light for your home’s own, er, throne room. Called the Adore, it’s a ring-shaped, water-resistant mirror with a light around the frame – and like all Hue lights, it can be controlled along with all your other smart home gear through the likes of Alexa, Google Assistant or HomeKit. Sadly, it’s white light only, so there’s no chance for purple and green flashes to accompany those morning showers – but you are able to tweak the colour temperature to give your bathroom a warmer or cooler feel. We don’t yet have a UK price or release date, but keep your eyes peeled for more on the Adore soon.