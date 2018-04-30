LG is the current king of TV Land, not simply because it makes some of the best tellies around, but also because it supplies all of the OLED panels for other manufacturer’s models.

The superb Sony A1 and fabulous Philips 55POS9002; neither would exist without LG’s hardware.

But the ceaseless churn of new TVs means even a lead as substantial as LG’s can be overturned, particularly when you look at the strides being made by Samsung’s QLEDs this year.

It’s interesting, then, that the improvements LG’s brought to its 2018 OLEDs are focused not on the panel itself, but on the processor that drives it.

It’s a risky strategy, and one that’s resulted in only relatively subtle improvements. But add them together and factor in the strength of its predecessor, and it's little wonder that the new C8, reviewed here in 55in form, is still a belter of a telly.