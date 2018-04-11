Samsung QE65Q9FN

Samsung has long been pushing its OneConnect concept, which sees the TV’s inputs and other gubbins moved to an external box that can be stowed away out of site.

This year’s OneConnect box is about twice the size of last year’s, which probably sound like a big ol’ backwards step - but this is bulk with benefits. That’s because this year the OneConnect box is also able to send power to the screen.

That’s right; you don’t need to connect the telly itself to the wall. Instead, just one, remarkably thin 5m cable connects the screen to the OneConnect box, which can itself be hidden well out of site. It makes for an extremely neat design, particularly if you’re wall-mounting.

Wall-mounters will also want to check out the Ambient mode, which Samsung is clearly very proud of. It’s certainly clever; if you take a picture of the TV in position it will mimic the wall behind and around it, chameleon-like, even blending into patterned wallpaper.

Alternatively, there are a number of arty pictures and live wallpapers to choose from, or you can upload your own pictures, and each can be accompanied by a clock, your calendar or even a newsfeed, making the TV prettier and more useful than it would otherwise be while on standby. We’re honestly not sure that a blank, black screen is as aesthetically offensive to as many people as Samsung would have you believe, but it’s an interesting, innovative feature for sure, and according to the company would only add 68p to your energy bill if used for three hours a day.

It’s also interesting to see Samsung integrate its new QLED TVs with its SmartThings ecosystem, which means the Q9FN can see what’s in your fridge or turn your Hue lights on or off. The problem is that the integration of television and smart home devices is more stripped-back on the TV than it is on your phone, and interrupts what you’re watching.

Seeing as you’ve probably got your phone to hand it makes much more sense to use that instead. When it comes to the more traditional TV-based apps, Samsung’s 2018 QLEDs have you just as substantially covered as their predecessors did.

You get Netflix and Amazon in full 4K HDR form, of course, Now TV for contract-free Sky content, plus Google Play Movies & TV, Rakuten, and Samsung’s own (but Rakuten-powered) TVPlus app for on-demand streaming of blockbuster films. The latter was very undercooked when it launched last year but is starting to seem more worthwhile thanks to an expansion of its 4K movie library.

Blade Runner 2049 was available for rent and purchase at the time of writing, for example. Apps for all of the UK’s catch-up services are present, too, although BBC iPlayer wouldn’t work during our test. We’re assured that this is a simple licensing issue and that iPlayer will be working as expected by the time the TV makes it to customers’ homes. HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) is supported so, should the BBC release any more HDR streams or even live broadcasts, you’ll be ready for them, and HDR10 is of course on board.

Dolby Vision is not, which is no surprise given Samsung’s dedication to its own, rival format, HDR10+. At this point the only way to enjoy HDR10+ is via a handful of Amazon Prime Video shows, and discs are still a long way off, so it’s not worth getting too excited about just yet.