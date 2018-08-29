Sonos's new Amp will breathe new life into your old speakers

The original Sonos Connect:Amp has been on the market for over 10 years. That's a long time in the world of wireless audio. Right on cue, the new Sonos Amp has arrived to fill in the bits its predecessor couldn't. That means major hardware and software upgrades that will benefit anyone wanting to use their own speakers but incorporate Sonos' streaming smarts. The big upgrade is the HDMI ARC port, most recently seen on the Sonos Beam, which will allow the Amp to control your TV. However, the Amp will still work with your analogue gear such as turntables thanks to two RCA inputs, plus has extra streaming capabilities like AirPlay 2 built in. Audiophiles will also welcome the increased power of the Amp at 125W per channel - more than twice that of its predecessor - with the added ability to power four speakers instead of just two. Aesthetically speaking, the new Amp is designed to sit out in the open with looks that complement older gear, but the real target here is the custom install market. Installers can make sure the volume in certain rooms doesn't go above a preset limit, or ensure that the audio levels dip when your connected doorbell is ringing. The new Sonos Amp will go on sale in February 2019, and will cost €699 - UK price still TBC.