I’ll be the first to admit that you don’t necessarily need embedded ceiling speakers, but if it’s been a while since you pulled the trigger on an audio setup upgrade, then Sonos’ new pair of 8in ceiling speakers could be just the thing you need to scratch your audiophile itch.

Read more: These are the best amps around

An upgrade over the company’s previously released 6in models, they promise to serve up superior low-end performance, thanks to a larger woofer which is rated down to 32Hz. A 30mm tweeter, combined with some optimisations, also aims to deliver natural vocals and high-frequency dispersion. The end result should, in theory, be a superior, more immersive home cinema experience.

If you’re already enjoying the previous model and want to upgrade, you’ll be pleased to hear that the grille design is identical, so it’ll be a simple case of popping out the old, and slotting in the new, with minimal fuss. Sonos’ TruePlay automatic calibration technology is also supported, tuning the speakers to best suit the size, construction, and furnishing of your room, without any complex or time-consuming box ticking required.

Combined with the Sonos Amp (which provides overdrive protection and custom tuning enhancements), the new package could be the ultimate upgrade for Sonos households looking to streamline and improve their auditory voyages. Available in spring for $999/£999 with black and white finishes to match most aesthetics, you might want to start saving now for a fully kitted-out room. I’d also like to think there’ll be a money-saving Amp bundle thrown in at launch as well, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Read more: Our pick of the best headphones

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.