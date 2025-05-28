My favourite Bluetooth speaker from Marshall gets a new model with this huge upgrade

One of the undisputed kings of rock ‘n’ roll sound, Marshall’s speakers are some of the best portable speakers for audio buffs. The Kilburn is one of the most recognisable speakers, and a personal favourite of mine. And this next-gen model is even better.

The new Kilburn III speaker is a big upgrade over the last-generation. There are a number of improvements both under the hood and on the outside of this speaker. But the biggest upgrade has to be the battery life. Marshall managed to squeeze in over 50 hours of portable playtime, which is more than double the last model. That’s a full weekend of music without needing to dig out a charger.

Sound-wise, the Kilburn III keeps things well-balanced. You get what Marshall calls 360-degree True Stereophonic audio, which basically means this speaker is designed to sound clear from wherever you are in the room. The set-up avoids the usual blind spots, with a good mix of bass, mids and treble. Importantly, Marshall reckons it holds up even when you turn the volume up a bit.

The design sticks to the Marshall playbook – which is an almost retro aesthetic that I adore. It’s still got those tactile control knobs, the velvet-lined carrying strap, and the same kind of aesthetic that’s been lifted straight from one of its amps. That’s not a complaint – it’s a familiar, tidy look that works just as well in a living room as it does outdoors. It’s dust and water resistant, so it’s not the end of the world if it gets caught in the rain.

It also doubles as a charging bank, which is handy if your phone starts dying halfway through a playlist. There’s the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, too, with all the expected bits like sound customisation through the physical controls on top.

The Kilburn III is available to order now directly from Marshall. It comes in either black & brass or cream and will set you back $380/£300. From 10 June, the speaker will be available from third-party retailers as well.