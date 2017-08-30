The best gadgets of IFA 2017

IFA, Europe’s gargantuan annual tech showcase, is officially underway in Berlin and just knowing that north of 1,800 exhibitors are in attendance is enough to make anyone dizzy.
Luckily, you can rely on Stuff to make sense of the gadgety mayhem and bring you the most important announcements as they happen. So from Fitbit’s Apple Watch killer to a Bang & Olufsen OLED, here’s everything that’s seized our attention so far.
Spoiler alert: there's loads of good stuff.
Asus’ Mixed Reality headset is external sensor-free and anti-sweat
Ok, so its anme doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but the (ahem) Asus Windows Mixed Reality headset is turning a lot of, well, heads at IFA.
Sporting a 3D polygonal pattern on the flippable visor, it’s an aesthetically-pleasing addition to what’s fast becoming a very busy market. At less than a pound in weight, it’s also one of the lightest headsets around.
Asus’ ace card is ease of use. You get 3K resolution at 90Hz (take that motion sickness), with tracking capabilities relying on two front-facing cameras. Unlike the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, no external sensors are required, which means set-up clocks in at less than 10 minutes.
This headset is going big on the hygiene, too, utilising antibacterial, quick-drying materials that make this a more house party-friendly affair. Just remember to put your beer down first, yeah?
Release date TBA, €449 (around £415)
The BeoVision Eclipse is a premium TV with premium sound
Stupidly thin TVs? Great. Big fans. Stupidly thin TVs when you stop ogling and get to assessing the sound? Usually much less great. But high-end Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen reckons it’s about to change that with the BeoVision Eclipse, a stunning collaborative effort with LG that is wowing the IFA crowds.
The 4K OLED set boasts HDR support for Dolby Vision, webOS and compatibility with Chromecast, AirPlay and Bluetooth streaming, but come on, we know you’re really here for that hulking great sound bar protruding with Gallagher-esque swagger from the bottom.
The 450W, 3-channel SoundCentre should do your back-to-back John Wick marathon justice, and serious audiophiles can add B&O’s BeoLab loudspeakers for an even meatier surround setup. Phwoar!
Available to buy in Europe from September, with the 55” variant costing £8,920 and its bigger 65-inch brother (brace yourself) £11,590.
The Holo360 is an all-in-one camera that’ll fit in your pocket
Acer’s pocketable Holo360 is modest in appearance, but under the hood is an Android-powered cam that’ll handle shooting, stitching and sharing 360-degree (clue’s in the name) 4K video.
Navigation is handled by a 3-inch touch screen, where you can comfortably edit 6.9K stills or razor sharp Ultra HD footage, which can then be directly uploaded to social media or your online destination of choice through the in-built 4G connection. No need for faffy PC transfers here.
In addition, the Holo360 lets you export your mini masterpieces to a VR headset for the most immersive viewing experience. Good things really do come in small packages.
Available to buy from Q4 in Europe, $429 (roughly £330)
The Fitibit Ionic is gunning for Apple
You can read our hands-on impressions of the Ionic here, but as one of the standout IFA gadgets we couldn’t leave it out of this list.
Minimalist in design, it’s pretty clear that Fitbit has been taking style tips from a certain fruit-based smartwatch, which is absolutely fine by us.
While admittedly lacking in apps, the Iconic makes up for it with a hefty four-day battery life, clever features like run detect and auto-pause, as well Fitbit staples in the shape of waterproofing of up to 50m and heart rate tracking.
Available to buy in Europe from October, £300