The best gadgets of IFA 2017

Ok, so its anme doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but the (ahem) Asus Windows Mixed Reality headset is turning a lot of, well, heads at IFA.

Sporting a 3D polygonal pattern on the flippable visor, it’s an aesthetically-pleasing addition to what’s fast becoming a very busy market. At less than a pound in weight, it’s also one of the lightest headsets around.

Asus’ ace card is ease of use. You get 3K resolution at 90Hz (take that motion sickness), with tracking capabilities relying on two front-facing cameras. Unlike the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, no external sensors are required, which means set-up clocks in at less than 10 minutes.

This headset is going big on the hygiene, too, utilising antibacterial, quick-drying materials that make this a more house party-friendly affair. Just remember to put your beer down first, yeah?

Release date TBA, €449 (around £415)