If all cassette players were as clever as this one, I’d probably never have swapped to streaming

Ever felt that music streaming is just a bit too sterile, that your Spotify playlists lack the satisfying clunk of a real button press or the gentle whir of magnetic tape? Then this modern cassette player from We Are Rewind might just be your new obsession. The Edith WE-001 isn’t trying to compete with AirPods or hi-res DAPs. Rather, it’s going for totally pure audio fidelity and utterly unfiltered nostalgia.

Read more: Best cassette players and tape players in 2025 for a retro audio fix

Yes, it’s a cassette player. In 2025. And I love that. While most tech marches relentlessly forward, Edith takes a stylish sidestep, slinging us back to the mixtape era with just enough modern flair. It’s got Bluetooth 5.1 for your wireless cans and USB-C charging (because no one actually misses AA batteries). That said, if you’re the sort of audiophile who demands your headphones be tethered with a proper cable, there’s a 3.5mm jack waiting for you.

The Edith lets you record audio via a mic or 3.5mm line-in. It only supports Type I tapes, so you’ll probably need to rummage through your parents’ attic – but that’s half the fun. Just don’t forget your pencil. You’ll need it when the tape inevitably unspools, and We Are Rewind gives a nod to this analogue ritual by including one in the box. It’s silly – no, perfect.

The design is proper eye candy too. With its brushed aluminium shell and unapologetically chunky buttons, Edith’s got more in common with vintage Leica cameras than the plasticky Walkmans of old. Cassette tapes are not about pristine audio. The specs are more about embracing imperfections than chasing sonic purity, with 30Hz to 12.5kHz playback. But audiophiles know there’s more to sound than numbers.

You can grab the Edith WE-001 now for $159/£129. It’s available directly from the brand or at Rough Trade, Selfridges, FNAC, Turntable Lab, and plenty of indie record shops.