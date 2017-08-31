Given the 2017 OLED TVs from Sony, Panasonic, Philips and LG features the same LG panel, does it really matter which one you buy?

Styling and price will obviously play a part for most people, but another thing to consider is the picture processing used by each manufacturer. We're still sadly a long way off widely-available 4K HDR video--in fact, the vast majority of the TV that most people watch is in 1080p, 720p or (shudder) SD resolution.

As such, some technical wizadry is often needed to help make non-4K content look acceptable on a 4K screen. Enter Philips and its new P5 picture processing technology. This new chipset promises to improve the quality of your streaming video, thanks to a multitude of clever picture processing techniques from, you guessed it, five picture processing units.

In addition to the television's new brains, it also comes with a 6.1 channel soundbar, as well as the Dutch manufacturer's familiar Ambilight technology. There's no price for the Series 9 65-inch, but we expect it to cost at least £3,000, if LG and Sony's similar-sized panels are anything to go by. One thing we do know is that it won't land until early next year, leaving you a few months to open that easy-access saver account and start making regular deposits.

So if you're a Netflix junkie, is it worth holding out till next year to buy this OLED? Let's find out.