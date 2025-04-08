Stuff

One of the best-looking OLED TVs is £700 off in this deal

This Philips 65in OLED is looking more tempting than, with top-of-the range features and 4K picture quality for less than £1500

A new 4K TV can easily run you into four figures, especially if you’re set on getting one with an OLED panel. That means any opportunity to save some cash on one isn’t to be missed. And this £700 saving on one of the best-looking OLED TVs is worth your attention.

Right now, you can score the 65-inch Philips OLED809 4K TV for £1399 at Richer Sounds. You’ll need to sign up to the store’s free VIP program to get this bargain price. With this discount, you’re saving £700 from the regular price of £2099.

In our five-star review of this TV, we said that “the Philips 65OLED809 isn’t the last word in connectivity or catch-up, but earns a podium place on picture quality.” The OLED809 is about as mainstream as it gets in Philips OLED land.

This 4K TV lands right between the bells and whistles of the firm’s flagship sets and its easier-on-the-wallet entry level offerings, with the panel tech to match. You won’t find QD-OLED or Micro Lens Array (MLA) pixels here. But, you also won’t feel short-changed by the otherwise extensive spec sheet.

Google TV smarts, gamer-grade picture modes and Philips’ signature Ambilight mood lighting all make the cut, at a price that won’t make you wince. It lines up almost directly against LG’s latest everyman offering, the C4 OLED (also discounted), and undercuts the Sony Bravia 8.

